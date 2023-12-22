On Thursday, the Albanian unicameral parliament stripped the parliamentary immunity of Sali Berisha, former prime minister and leader of the center-right Democratic Party of Albania and now the main opposition party. The request to remove Berisha's immunity was presented by an Albanian prosecutor who is investigating an alleged corruption case involving him: it was approved with only the votes of the majority of the socialist prime minister Edi Rama, and caused a large protest from opposition parliamentarians, who also lit a smoke bomb and overturned some chairs during the session. The parliament's vote could therefore allow Berisha's arrest.

Last October Berisha and his son-in-law were indicted on corruption charges in the context of an investigation into an alleged operation in which Berisha exploited his influence as prime minister to obtain economic advantages from the privatization of some land owned by the Tirana football club, FK Partizani. A shopping center was then built on that land in which he had a vested interest. The latter had been arrested, unlike Berisha, who had benefited from parliamentary immunity.

Berisha is one of the most powerful and influential politicians in post-communist Albania – he was president from 1992 to 1997 and then prime minister from 2005 to 2013 – and claims that this is a judicial persecution orchestrated by Rama's government, which is the head of the Socialist Party, in government in Albania continuously since 2013.

