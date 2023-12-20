A group of scientists has developed a new autism detection method based on artificial intelligence trained to find patterns in photographs of retinas. The system is capable of detect autism spectrum disorder as demonstrated after evaluating 958 participants in a study that has been quite satisfactory.

Detecting Autism Spectrum Disorder

People with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) present certain patterns related to fibers of the optic nerve of the retina, which appear thinner than other optic nerves. Thanks to this marker, the identification of the disorder can be carried out much more effectively and quickly, something especially crucial that would allow measures to be taken more immediately and avoid the long waits that exist in some countries for a specialist to treat the patient.

An AI to detect patterns

The key to the system is that the trained Artificial Intelligence is capable of recognizing the patterns in the optic nerves, detecting with 100% accuracy the presence of ASD in the analyzed patient. The test was carried out with a total of 958 participants with an average age of 7 and a half years, analyzing a total of 1,890 photos of retinas. The tests showed that the AI ​​was able to represent a relationship in the ROC curve of 1.00, which means that it is able to correctly diagnose 100% of cases.

A method that already started a few years ago

This study was carried out by researchers at the Yonsei University School of Medicine in Seoul, Republic of Korea, however, about three years ago, a scientist in Hong Kong already developed a similar system based on the same nerve patterns. optical, also obtaining very satisfactory results.

In the case of the latest studies carried out by the Koreans, the population analyzed has been more than 10 times larger, which has allowed the AI ​​to be trained much better and obtain better results.

And now that?

Taking into account that to carry out these diagnoses you simply need a camera and a retinograph (in addition to the artificial intelligence algorithm itself to analyze the images), the implementation of this system is relatively simple, since it would be enough to take the photos and send them to an analysis service that determines the diagnosis.

