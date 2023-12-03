On Saturday at COP28 in Dubai, the large international meeting where the fight against climate change is discussed, 22 countries signed up to the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy, an agreement which commits them to tripling their nuclear energy production capacity by 2050. A revival of nuclear energy is considered fundamental by these countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, those that cause climate change, in the coming decades. The participating countries are: United States, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ghana, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.

The declaration says that these countries will commit to developing or increasing their nuclear energy production and will invest in the construction of new nuclear power plants, as well as improving existing ones. Nuclear energy, the statement says, is the fastest and most effective way to stop using fossil fuels, thus facilitating the energy transition, as recently supported by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Among the 22 countries in question are the United States, which obtains 18 percent of its electricity from nuclear energy, and France, which is Europe’s largest producer of nuclear energy: it obtains 70 percent of its electricity from nuclear power. ‘nuclear energy. French President Emmanuel Macron has defined nuclear energy as an “indispensable solution” to combat climate change.

Furthermore, the increase in nuclear energy production would also allow European countries greater independence from Russian oil and gas. On this basis, last year, at the height of the energy crisis, the French government strongly supported the use of nuclear energy and announced the construction of new reactors.

The main obstacle to the purposes of the declaration, however, remain costs and time: for various reasons, including inflation, building new reactors has become even more expensive than in the past, and work on these plants takes a long time. For this reason, Macron and other leaders, such as Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, have called on the World Bank and other international financial institutions to contribute

Italy did not join the declaration, President Giorgia Meloni for the moment preferred to hold an interlocutory position. On Saturday, interviewed by journalists in Dubai between one meeting and another, Meloni said: «We must always be very pragmatic and non-ideological, I have no preclusions about any technology that could be safe. I’m not sure that if Italy started from scratch on the nuclear issue today it wouldn’t find itself behind.” You then added that the “real challenge” for Italy is “nuclear fusion”, a technology in which Italy “is ahead of others”, and not the more traditional fission.

