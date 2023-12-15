How come no one at Star Wars was surprised by the age difference between Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala?

In the vast and mysterious universe of Star Wars, where galaxies collide and destinies intertwine, a question arises that has intrigued fans for years: how many years really separate Anakin Skywalker from Padmé Amidala? This question, far from being trivial, is a key piece in the galactic puzzle that makes up the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Padmé: Five years older than Anakin

Anakin and Padmé's relationship, which began with an innocent meeting on Tatooine, carries with it a surprising detail: Padmé is five years older than Anakin. In The Phantom Menace, Padmé, at 14 years old, already wore the crown of Naboo, while Anakin, only 9 years old, struggled with the chains of slavery. This age difference, although subtle, laid the foundation for a love story doomed from the beginning.

Anakin's attraction to Padmé was instant and passionate. From the moment he saw her, Anakin was captivated, asking her if he was an angel. Although at first Padmé only saw Anakin as a child, the seed of love had already been planted. As the years and circumstances passed, this childhood affection blossomed into a forbidden and secret love.

Anakin and Padmé's forced maturity

Anakin and Padmé, driven by their respective responsibilities as Jedi and politics, grew up fast, too fast. At 19, Anakin was already a Jedi Knight and leader in the Clone War. Padmé, at 24, was grappling with the complexities of galactic politics. These roles precipitated her maturity and pushed them into a love that broke all the rules.

Between battles and debates, Anakin and Padmé found moments of peace and love, although fleeting. Their union remained hidden, fueling the tragedy that was about to be unleashed. Revealing their relationship would have meant sacrificing their careers and exposing themselves to a world that wasn't ready for their love.

A hero's journey from innocence to darkness

The journey of Anakin Skywalker, from his humble origins as a slave on Tatooine to becoming Darth Vader, is one of the most iconic and profound transformations in cinema history. His life, intrinsically intertwined with Padmé's, reflects a heroic journey that veers into tragedy. A complex and multifaceted character, Anakin represents the eternal struggle between good and evil, light and darkness. His love for Padmé It became both his salvation and his downfall, showing how even the purest heart can be corrupted by fear and desire.

On the other hand, the figure of Padmé Amidala, with her firm political commitment and courage, stands as a key figure in the saga. His influence on Anakin is undoubted, but so is his autonomy as a leader. Padmé represents strength and compassion, essential features to understand the complexity of the Star Wars universe. His death symbolizes not only the end of an era, but also the birth of a new hope in his children, Luke and Leia. This intertwined fate of Anakin and Padmé is a reminder of how love, in all its forms, can define and alter the course of history, even in a galaxy far, far away.

tragic ending

Anakin and Padmé's love story ended in tragedy. Padmé died young, at age 27, during childbirth with Luke and Leia. Anakin, transformed into Darth Vader, lost all traces of humanity. Padmé's death marked the end of an era and the birth of a dark legend in the galaxy.

The story of Anakin and Padmé, with its ups and downs, its forbidden love and its tragic end, continues to resonate as one of the most moving stories in the Star Wars universe. A story where the age difference was just a detail in a much more complex tapestry, woven with threads of destiny, love and darkness. In the stars, as in life, love sometimes defies norms, writing its own story in the immensity of the cosmos.