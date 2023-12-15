The anonymity that we can have when browsing the Internet can also be a double-edged sword. For example, minors may access content inappropriate for their age if we do not have parental control properly configured. To avoid this, the Spanish Data Protection Agency He wants to take matters into his own hands and protect the little ones.

It is a new initiative which arises on the occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the AEPD. “In this project we have combined the protection of children and the best interests of minors with the fundamental right to data protection of all citizens, putting on the table a practical, respectful and pioneering solution in Europe. We believe that this initiative represents a great step forward towards an advanced digital society that protects citizens and especially their children,” declared the Director of the Agency, Mar España.

Reinforced protection for minors

With the development of this verification system, the Spanish Protection Agency demonstrates that it is technically possible protect minors from access to inappropriate content, while guaranteeing the anonymity of adults when browsing the Internet. As?

The age verification application requires the user to prove their age in a certain way, but without exposing their identity. To do this, an age verification app is used, which acts as an intermediary between different identity providers and the application that must verify the age to allow access to certain content. The proofs of concept developed have been based on the use of QR codes, digital identities stored in electronic wallets or identity documents physicists.

Both processes, registration in an identity management system and use of said identity, and age verification, are considered independent. The age verification app, running only on the personal device, and provided by an entity selected by the user, prevents identity dissemination. Said app, by placing itself between the identity and the generation of the status of person “authorized to access”, allows auditing that the identity is never revealed to content providers or third parties.

Keys to a good age verifier

The system presented by the Spanish Data Protection Agency is made up of a Decalogue that includes the principles that an age verification system must comply with. In this way, it allows us to know where the main weaknesses of the current security systems are. age control on the internet and what to do to overcome these problems.

The system for protecting minors from inappropriate content must guarantee that identification is not possible, tracking or locating minors over the Internet. Age verification must be aimed at ensuring that people of the appropriate age prove their status as “person authorized to access”, and not allow the accreditation of the status of “minor”. Accreditation for access to inappropriate content must be anonymous for Internet service providers and third entities. The obligation to prove the status of “person authorized to access” will be limited only to inappropriate content. Age verification must be carried out accurately and the age categorized as “person authorized to access”. The system must guarantee that people cannot be profiled based on their browsing. The system must guarantee the non-linking of the activity of a person between different services. The system must guarantee the exercise of parental authority by the parents. Any system to protect minors from inappropriate content must guarantee fundamental rights of all people in their Internet access. Any system to protect minors from inappropriate content must have defined a governance framework. In the development of the principles, which follows, some examples of solutions to the issues they raise are offered, and are not intended to exclude other possible options.