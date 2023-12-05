Surely you have already noticed that the month of December is characterized by the high level of cold that we are suffering. A few months ago we were complaining about how the summer was dragging on too long and, in the end, we got what we wanted: unlimited cold. The problem is that the rains are going to fall on the bridge and that is going to be a serious headache for those who have their vacations prepared.

The mother of all storms

The cold front has been suffering in the country since the beginning of the month with low temperatures and rains that were already noticeable at the beginning of the week in places like Seville and Cádiz. That trend is going to spread along the peninsula to the level of one of those storms that have the capacity to, unfortunately, ruin the getaways that we have organized. However, you can always look for alternative options to going out for a walk to explore the cities to which you are going to travel.

The storms during the long weekend will be intense, the active fronts will not move and the accumulated rain will be higher than the forecasts that had been made previously. The conclusion is that during this long weekend in which many citizens travel taking advantage of the days of the Constitution and the Immaculate Conception, we are going to get wet. In particular, the greatest rainfall will occur in the northwest of the country.

Prepare the umbrella

The areas where it will rain the most in the initial hours of the first day of the bridge will be Ceuta and Melilla, Estrecho and Andalusia, but as the hours pass, as we have mentioned, it will also rain in the northwest part. Those in Andalusia will also find, at the end of Thursday, a significant amount of precipitation that will make the combination of cold and rain a little annoying.

Luckily, there will be a period when, at least in some places, the weather will support us in enjoying the holidays. It will be Thursday, the day in which temperatures will increase. In the Mediterranean area the thermometers will be placed at a level of 22 degrees, while in the Cantabrian Sea they will be around 20 degrees. The rest of the territory will be established at an average of 10 degrees. The cold will return on Friday with temperatures that will return to a stability more typical of the time of year in which we find ourselves, with thermometers that will read 15 degrees in the Mediterranean. The area that possibly suffers the most from the rains It will be part of Galicia, where we must not forget to take out the umbrella if we are going to go sightseeing.

This week’s prediction:

➡️ Insignificant rains except on Thursday and Friday, which will be widespread and persistent and abundant in the northwest quadrant. In the Pyrenees significant snowfall.

➡️ Temperatures typical of the season. As of Thursday there has been a notable increase. https://t.co/IG8WyB2HCE December 5, 2023 • 19:01

It remains to be seen what the final forecast will be for the weekend in view of the fact that there are still days in which the weather can change. More cold fronts are expected to keep temperatures low in some areas, but possibly with less rain. Of course, it is confirmed that Galicia, the Pyrenees area and the Cantabrian Communities will have a high volume of precipitation. It will be reduced compared to Friday, but will still be significant.

It cannot be said that the timing was good for taking advantage of the December long weekend, but, as we said before, you will surely come up with alternative plans to enjoy the holidays, like enjoying a good hot chocolate, watching one of the best movies of the year or practicing indoor activities. Also, take note: because the AEMET has made a statement in the last few hours in which it says that it is likely that we are facing a possible unusual increase in temperatures during these Christmas dates.