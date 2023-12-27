ROME – For many people, sport represents a moment of psychophysical well-being and sociability, it helps all athletes, both competitive and amateur, to come into deep contact with their emotions and learn to manage them naturally. Furthermore, get used to setting yourself fundamental objectives to achieve important goals and train your mind to relax to improve your performance. Finally, an important system of team and sharing rules encourages respect. Today, in particular, we are addressing with Dr. Adelia Lucattini, Psychiatrist and Psychoanalyst of the Italian Psychoanalytic Society and the International Psychoanalytical Association, the topic of psychophysical well-being linked to a particular sport, such as skiing.

Dr. Lucattini, what benefits does skiing offer?

“Skiing increases awareness of oneself and one's body, proprioception, coordination, knowing how to move with equipment on, which engages the whole body, not just the legs and feet. Learning a new technique, tackling the descents, gives confidence and makes you proud of your results. Furthermore, it is a way to get to know the mountains and new places that can only be reached on skis. Testing yourself on the slopes, mastering the technique better and better, instills confidence in your abilities and the ability to tackle “obstacles” step by step, gradually increasing the level of difficulty. Psychologically, the different perspective from which you look at things, embracing mountains and valleys with your gaze, orients your mental perspectives, broadens your views, accustoms you to diversity and complexity. Extremely important, the new sensorial experiences, the white color of the snow, the woods, the wind, the winter sun, the silence, the different sound of one's own voice, the echo, the typical rustle of the skis cutting through the snow, are experiences that, starting from the five senses, are stratified and naturally rooted in the unconscious. All these factors expand the ability to think. Being surrounded by wonderful landscapes, views of pristine peaks and tree-lined slopes teaches us to value and appreciate natural riches. Furthermore, mountains stimulate the imagination, improve observation skills and expand physical pleasure and feelings of tranquility.”

What does skiing teach you in particular?

“Skiing teaches you to observe people in their natural element, observation in psychoanalysis as in life is the basis of all learning. Skiing allows you to learn to observe yourself and make changes based on your reflections. Furthermore, it leads us to concentrate and look at where we are in that precise moment and to do what is necessary here and now, in order to reach the arrival point we have set ourselves. At the end of the route, turning to look at the mountain makes you aware of the route, satisfied with your efforts, proud of your efforts and of yourself. Skiing teaches that sacrifice always pays off, it is usually linked to holiday periods, to a break from our everyday life, but it can be a way of thinking and a good habit to include in your habits. Skiing as a modus vivendi, not just as a sporting activity. By preparing to ride the snow you learn many things: the right equipment for each discipline (alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, Telemark, ski mountaineering, etc.); the value of “earning” every meter between curves, descents and ascents; personal safety and that of others, the necessary rules to respect (the use of helmets, priorities, etc.); respect for the technical level of your partner or friends, without forcing them if they are more capable and without feeling “inferior” if they are beginners. Everyone has their own mastery of the discipline, their own style, their own times and personal objectives. Once the technique has been learned, everyone ventures where they want, as much as they believe, where they can, without forcing themselves or having to prove anything to anyone. Skiing teaches solidarity, everyone skis alone, but at the same time, together with others. Safety is not an option, the mountain has its rules and they must be respected. The mountain calls for company and asks us to always be sober, to be vigilant even while having fun, it invites prudence. There is no fun without safety.”

Why teach skiing to children?

“Skiing is a lot of fun, it's also great for little ones who are always looking for something new, curious to learn and discovering “adventures”, which are always exciting in the mountains. Children are eager to learn and naturally inclined towards activities that are different from the usual ones, as long as these are together with parents or adults they know, such as their teachers. If skiing is learned from a young age, it combines the pleasure of this activity with the love of the mountains, learning a discipline, playing and gaining experiences in a group, movement in an environment beneficial to health. Learning to ski as a child is the best time, because the little ones quickly become passionate about the snow and quickly learn, in an intuitive way, the automatic mechanisms of this sport. It is a sort of “imprinting”, which remains in the unconscious, physical, psychic and sensorial memory for life, associated with the memory and pleasure of those moments”.

Dr. Lucattini, can skiing, in addition to training the muscles and the heart, reduce stress? And if so, how?

“It is certainly an excellent sport for keeping children in good physical shape, improving their health, including the musculoskeletal, respiratory and cardiovascular systems. It improves elasticity, strength, general well-being, instills a feeling of pleasure through the release of endorphins. Furthermore, being a sport practiced at altitude, it helps those children who suffer from allergic asthma, due to the rarefaction of oxygen it favors the increase in red blood cells, which remains even when returning home. Of crucial importance for psychological well-being is the typical silence of life in the mountains. An adequate period of “detoxification” from noise pollution, in which children are immersed in the city, in the classroom, in the gym, at home, is certainly fundamental. Furthermore, it is a privileged environment in which it is not possible to use electronic instruments or, if necessary, only for a short time; therefore, it promotes a rather painless separation from all devices thanks to physical activity during the day, tiredness in the evening and the discovery of alternative games and activities. In fact, in all the mountain resorts, you can find evening singing activities, group games, acting, etc., from which children are literally “kidnapped” and who learn by playing.”

What role, in your opinion, can schools have in order to make people understand the importance of this sport, which in some cases is still underestimated?

“We should return to the central role of the school as a promoter of social education, as a cultural hub and a place for the physical and psychological health of pupils and students. Already in the 70s and 80s, the principal Giuseppe Foti had carried out a project of two weeks of skiing a year for all pupils in the “Pietro Vanni” middle school in Viterbo. Students and teachers moved to a mountain resort taking ski lessons in the morning and curricular teaching in the afternoon. A totally self-subsidised initiative with a redistribution of the membership fee so that everyone could participate in this educational, training and “therapeutic” experience in the mountains. It is a question of recovering, where it has not already been done, experiences already tested over time, the fruits of which, years later, are still tangible. These experiences enrich individuals, form lasting bonds and a good transgenerational memory. Since they promote psychophysical well-being, they are a form of primary prevention of emotional disorders and psychological distress. In this regard, the constitutional law was published on 26 September 2023, in which a new paragraph in the art. 33 of the Constitution, the Republic recognizes the educational, social and psychophysical well-being value of sporting activity in all its forms. Therefore, sport is formally recognized by the State as a fundamental element for promoting the health of all, adults and children, physical, mental and social. According to the definition of the World Health Organization, biopsycho-social well-being”.

Last year in the book “Psychoanalysis at School” and this year in the “Quaderno” which collects the scientific articles of the “Psychoanalysis and Social” portal, you talk about the fundamental role of psychoanalytic teacher training, what can you tell us about it?

“In the two books published by Vecchiarelli, we showed in two essays written together with colleagues Roberta Di Lascio and Maria Adelaide Lupinacci, the training work with a psychoanalytic orientation, carried out for seven years at the Consultation Service for children and adolescents of the Psychoanalysis Center Romano, with numerous teachers from nursery and primary schools, who participated with great commitment and enthusiasm, greatly enriching us psychoanalyst-trainers too. Psychoanalysis allows teachers to broaden both the way they interpret their own work and their ability to observe children in class. This type of approach, which is based on years of experience working with teachers, has demonstrated great benefits for teachers and students. As I like to say “teachers can be therapeutic without being psychotherapeutic”. Furthermore, the school can also train in different disciplines in addition to the curricular ones, in the arts and also in those sports considered the exclusive prerogative of some social environments. With good organization and healthy solidarity, they can become a sport for everyone. The knowledge of different environments and the opportunities to meet through sports practice streamline differences and promote social advancement made up of contacts and opportunities. Not to forget the benefits of skiing for children with disabilities, accompanied by trained support teachers, who can collaborate with ski instructors accustomed to working with children with special needs”.

What advice can you give to those who want to approach this sport for the first time, even as adults?

“It's a way to do physical activity in a natural environment, surrounded by beautiful landscapes, wide spaces, where the quality of the air and the silence are incomparable: the mountains are always antidepressant. The technical evolution of technical equipment allows learning more easily than in the past and instructors are trained to teach beginner adults: skiing instills self-confidence. It is not compulsory to dedicate a very long period to holidays, to start with a week may be more than enough and then continue with weekends dedicated to exploring the many equipped ski resorts: it is therefore also suitable for those with little time available. Skiing brings you closer to yourself, relaxes, calms, restores: it is an excellent anti-stress and anxiolytic. With skis it is possible to reach places that otherwise would not be visitable: it stimulates curiosity and instills courage. After skiing, mountain resorts are full of low-cost opportunities, for example public swimming pools and wellness centres, Kinderheims equipped with activities for children: mountain life increases sociability. At the end of the day after skiing and snowboarding lessons, there is also space for those who love relaxing in solitude, listening to music, relaxing with reading: the silent and enveloping mountain environment helps you to cultivate your hobbies. Learning new disciplines certainly puts you to the test, but it also gives great satisfaction and instills confidence in your possibilities. It makes you feel better and livens you up: it always gives you a new and pleasant vitality.”