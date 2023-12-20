Rick Riordan's novels once became a great bestseller. The formula: they grabbed some plot elements (the hero's journey, the discovery of magic and other conventions so beloved by youth literature) from previous hits like 'Harry Potter' and spiced up their adventure with elements inspired by classical mythology. Specifically, with the adventures of a boy who has some divine blood and who must stop the Titans led by Cronus.

There have already been previous adaptations of the books: the film 'Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief' and its sequel, 'Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters' (both also available on Disney+), which They received abundant criticism for raising the age of the protagonists. In the books they are teenagers and in the movies they are almost adults, which eliminated in one fell swoop a good part of the plots of maturation and discovery that made millions of readers identify with them.

Now coming to Disney+'Percy Jackson and the Olympians', a new adaptation of the books that, to begin with, takes more into account the original ages of the protagonists, and adapts in its first season the book with which the literary saga began. Rick Riordan, the original creator of the books, has participated in the series as a creative advisor and has participated in the castings, ensuring that the cast fits what he imagined, although that has not freed the series from receiving the usual comments. racists for the change in skin color of one of the protagonists, Annabeth Chase.

At the moment The series is already attracting considerable attention on social media, where “Percy Jackson” has trended in searches. This hero who not only wants to save the world from a war with gods and monsters, but also find his own identity, has plenty of material waiting to be adapted: Riordan has written six books in the main Percy Jackson series (the last of them published this same year). Added to this main series are other sagas such as 'The Heroes of Olympus' and 'The Trials of Apollo', of five volumes each, among many other spin-offs.

Header: Disney

In Xataka | Disney+ warns: no more sharing the account with people outside the home and be careful with AdBlock in the new plan with ads