Elijah Wood and Sean Astin (Frodo and Sam in The Lord of the Rings) have teamed up with the director of Baldur's Gate 3 to play the GOTY of 2023. In their departure they have sought to revive the roles from the film.

It is clear that Baldur’s Gate 3 It has succeeded like few games. Its role-playing proposal has amazed many players thanks to the narrative possibilities that the title offers. Roleplaying is a pleasure and that attracts a lot of celebrities.

Winning GOTY 2023 has taken Baldur's Gate 3 to a new level and in a recent promotional campaign, Running Studios has used two of the celebrities most loved by fans of fantasy, literature and cinema.

Swen Vincke, game director, has joined Elijah Wood and Sean Astin to play Baldur's Gate 3 and teach them what is possible to do and live within their world. The actors who gave life to Frodo and Sam in The Lord of the Rings have really enjoyed checking it out.

A Baldur's Gate 3 to rule them all

Being very participatory, Elijah and Sean joked about their roles in Peter Jackson's filmsn. Elijah created himself a halfling (something really appropriate) while Sean was very proud of having defeated a giant spider.

The gameplay session that Larian Studios had prepared included a look at a certain moment with a squirrel as the protagonist and in custody of a certain book that ended up fooling the character of Elijah… This story is surely familiar to fans.

But unlike what happened in The Lord of the RingsSean didn't behave so well with Mr. Frodo… The years go by, but the chemistry between the two actors is still there long after the premiere of the legendary trilogy.

Don't miss the latest news about the game, as it has recently been announced that a Baldur's Gate 3 achievement on GOG has previewed a novelty that will arrive in the future, and that Divinty players know well.

On the other hand, the director of Baldur's Gate 3 has shared the full speech he prepared for The Game Awards and could not say because of the “wrap it up.” In addition, he has assured that the game will not come to Xbox Game Pass.

