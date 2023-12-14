The GT Winter Series, which has already been successful in previous years, will continue in 2024. Two new race series will be launched at the same time. In addition to the new GT4 Winter Series, the new Prototype Winter Series (PTWS) will also begin its first season in January.

The PTWS is designed specifically for prototypes. With the separation of this type of vehicle from the GT Winter Series, standard prototype drivers now have their own professional platform in Southern Europe. The PTWS is officially licensed by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), the organizer of the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In sporting terms, this support means that local teams are supplied with Michelin spare parts and tires by car manufacturers. The ACO also makes its regulations available.

“The collaboration with the ACO is a real milestone for us – says the coordinator of the PTWS series, Stefan Lehner, who then underlines – We are very happy and grateful for the willingness of the ACO to support us”.

The PTWS will start with three Classes: LMP3, Class 4 and Class N. Cars such as Ligier JSP320, Ginetta G61 LTP3, Duqueine D08 and Adess 03 Evo will be able to compete in LMP3, i.e. the most common prototypes currently approved for this category. The new Ligier JSP4 will have its own Class 4 classification, while the Nova NP02 will be placed in Class N.

“The LMP3, in which the currently most popular homologated prototypes such as the Ligier JSP320, the Ginetta G61 LTP3, the Duqueine D08 and the Adess 03 Evo will compete, will be the most important,” says Robin Selbach of Gedlich Racing, promoter of the PTWS.

Numerous teams have these cars in their inventory and regular drivers under contract to drive them. In addition to LMP3, the PTWS also has its own category classification for the new Ligier JSP4 (Class 4) and the Nova NP02 (Class N).

The Prototype Winter Series format features two 50-minute endurance races plus one lap on each of the four race weekends. A pit stop is mandatory in every race. Each car can be driven by one or two drivers. Possible combinations of driver ratings are: Bronze-Bronze, Bronze-Silver, Bronze-Gold, Silver-Silver, Single Bronze, Single Silver.

The 2024 Prototype Winter Series race calendar allows teams to easily participate in four events in Portugal and Spain. Two events each will be held back-to-back in terms of travel logistics. The calendar has been designed in such a way as not to create overlaps with other important prototype series, such as the Asian Le Mans Series.

Before each race weekend, it is possible to book two test days. In this way, teams and drivers have the opportunity to spend many hours on the track in a single trip and to better prepare the driver and the car. The registration fee is 3,000 euros for each race weekend (5,000 euros including tests on Thursday and Friday). The registration fee for the season is 12,000 euros (20,000 euros including trial days).

All races of the 2024 Prototype Winter Series will be livestreamed.

Prototype Winter Series – Calendario 2024

10/11 February: Jerez (Spain)

17/18 February: Valencia (Spain)

02/03 March: Aragon (Spain)

09/10 March: Barcelona (Spain)