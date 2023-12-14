The announcement of the formation of the committee and the selection of its chairman came at the conclusion of the “Religions and Civil Society Meeting on Artificial Intelligence,” which was held in the Central Westminster Hall in London, organized by the “Good Faith Partner Ship” Foundation in cooperation with the British government, within the framework of activating the outcomes of the “Safe Development” Summit. in the field of artificial intelligence,” which was held under the chairmanship of Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister, last November.

The meeting discussed the importance of building bridges between different societal elites, to deepen research on the long-term impact of artificial intelligence on religious communities and civil society, and the necessity of adopting humanitarian principles that ensure that scientific development in the field of artificial intelligence is a lever for human dignity, the values ​​of peace, and the meanings of a good life.

The new committee was entrusted with working to ensure the broad and effective participation of religious institutions and civil society in developing artificial intelligence, to enrich public debate, international policies and legislation.

The meeting was opened by Mr. Saqib Bhatti, the newly appointed Under-Secretary of the British Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology, and a number of religious leaders, civil society bodies, businessmen and government officials participated in it.

In his opening speech, Mr. Bhatti expressed his gratitude to the committee, and the hope placed in it to build bridges of communication between all concerned, praising the great support that the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum has been providing in the framework of its fruitful partnership with all its partners in the United Kingdom.

For his part, Sheikh Al-Mahfouz bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, reviewed his vision and ambition to build understanding between religious communities, civil society, and experts working in the field of artificial intelligence.

On the occasion of his selection to chair the “Committee on Faith and Artificial Intelligence,” Sheikh Al-Mahfouz bin Bayyah stressed that the UAE is still at the forefront of embracing and supporting all initiatives aimed at innovation, prosperity, and creating stability, based on what Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, stressed that “building… “Capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence embody the pioneering spirit that characterizes the UAE.”

The Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum highlighted that the primary goal of the Forum’s contribution to these partnerships stems from its interest in linking and strengthening relations between various stakeholders and actors, including clerics, scholars, technicians, and policy makers, each in his field of interest and specialty, so that joint efforts bear fruit by producing human values ​​and principles, which It accustoms all people to prosperity and coexistence in growth and tranquility.

In this context, the committee began holding meetings with relevant government officials in the office of the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and held discussions to enhance constructive cooperation and develop fruitful partnerships.

The Abu Dhabi Peace Forum is the first Islamic organization to join the “Rome Call for Ethics in Artificial Intelligence,” which was signed in the Italian capital, Rome, at the beginning of this year, between the three Abrahamic religions, and is considered a document for a common dialogue between all, contributing to the human development of modern technologies, and enhancing commitment to human values. Common, especially in the field of artificial intelligence.