The month of December ends and as we have been doing all year, here we bring you our compilation with all the analyzes we have done in Xataka. The last month of 2023 has been very particular, as we have focused on products that are quite far from the usual trend. From a modular laptop to air fryers, including a smartwatch, a camera, a router and even a printer.

Framework 13 -8,8





Framework 13 is the industry's rebellious laptop: it puts it in the hands of the user all control over hardware. The idea behind it, its “technology life philosophy”, is excellent: to be completely repairable and upgradeable component by component. The closest thing to a clone desktop that one can find on the market.

8,8

Design

9,5

Screen

8,5

Performance

8,75

Keyboard/Touchpad

9

Software

8,75

Autonomy

8,5

A favor

The war against planned obsolescence and being able to choose connectivity in real time Good performance Comfortable keyboard

Against

Price slightly higher than the “non-repairable” equivalent from another brand Somewhat bland design

FrameWork 13 with AMD processors

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro -8,7





Xiaomi comes to the West with one more option in Google's Wear OS universe. Without being perfect, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is very balanced and the performance is a real joy. They have been asked more than expected and it comes in a turbulent time in which many of us are with one eye on HyperOS, the company's new operating system, but I consider that, if you want a clock with the three 'B's and with a complete operating system, this model is the most complete.

8,7

Design

8,5

Screen

8,75

Software

9,25

Autonomy

8,5

Interface

8,5

A favor

Attractive design and good materials Spectacular performance All the versatility of a system like Wear OS

Against

Proprietary charger Confusing visual language in the apps themselves Lack of maximum brightness on the screen

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro 4G (LTE) Smartwatch (135-205 mm, Leather, Silver/Brown), Unique

Xiaomi Smart Airfryer 6,5L





From here on, the Chinese brand has maintained what worked so well in its first airfryer, a minimalist design and controls ideal for people who get by with technology. Air fryers are no longer just a novelty and this Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 6.5L is the best example: it is here to stay, gain a niche with its versatility and even aspires to become essential in your kitchen.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 6.5L – 6.5L air fryer, 1800W, 100 recipes, OLED screen, adjustable temperature 40°C-220°C °, 360° uniform cooking, white (ES Version)

Cosori Turbo Blaze Chef Edition





The Cosori Turbo Blaze Chef Edition is not the most technological fryer on the market nor the one with the most watts, but it is among the most versatile and fastest, two important qualities since with this air fryer the limit is space: if you don't It fits in the basket, so consider other options, but if it fits… stop. If you like cooking, this is it probably the perfect fryer for you.

COSORI Turbo Blaze™ 6L Air Fryer, 46% Faster Air Fryer with DC Motor, 9 in 1 Oil-Free Fryer, with 96 Chef Recipes, Dishwasher Safe, Frying, Baking, Roasting, Dehydrating, 1725W

Epson EcoTank ET-4850





The Epson ET-4850 is a printer of high initial cost but payable in the long term thanks to ink tank technology. The system is clean and comfortable, and allows us to forget about spare parts for years. It also adds a good mix of nods to the common user, with a comfortable and complete application, as well as to professionals, with an automatic feeder for the scanner function or a large paper tray for printing.

Epson EcoTank ET-4850, A4 Multifunction 4in1 Wifi Printer with Rechargeable Ink Tank, Fax, Automatic Double-Sided Printing (Duplex), LCD Touch Screen, Front Tray, Mobile Printing

Sony A7C R





If you want to have the best for landscape photography and pay less for it, this is your camera. The Sony A7C R is a camera that we did not expect to find. The technical section is very high, performance in any situation is perfect. In a bustling market, in the midst of rain, fog and the most unbearable heat. He has always responded more than.

Evil Sony Alpha 7CR Black Body Camera

Eero Max 7





When we are just getting used to taking advantage of the advantages of devices with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, the following protocol, still without definitive approval, attacks the shop windows with proposals as forceful as that of the eero Max 7, the new mesh router from Amazon.

Discover the Amazon eero Max 7 tri-band mesh WiFi router | Up to 9.4 Gb/s | Connect more than 200 devices | Coverage up to 232 m² | 2023 model

HP Envy Move





The HP Envy Move is an excellent idea around the equipment that we are going to want to place anywhere and use in situations where a classic desktop has no place. HP has executed it perfectly in aspects such as transport comfort or battery, being able to enjoy correct operation and an adequate screen diagonal.

All in One HP Envy Move 24 23,8″ I3-1315U Intel Core i3-1315UE 16 GB RAM 512 GB

Logitech G PRO X TKL Lightspeed y Superlight 2





The Logitech G PRO X TKL Lightspeed keyboard and G PRO Superlight 2 mouse are not cheap peripherals, especially the mouse. But they offer very interesting features beyond the game: autonomy and comfort of use that give them wings in any circumstances but especially in long sessions of play and work.

Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED, wireless gaming keyboard, portable, without numeric section + G PRO

Bonus: great video comparison between the best mobile phones of 2023





After the great photographic comparison, this December we have finished with our great video comparison, where we have once again faced the five devices from the previous comparisons, recorded video in the most common configurations (up to 4K 60 FPS) and analyzed the work in colorimetry , exposure, stabilization and everything related to the processing that these phones do when recording video.