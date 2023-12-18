In today's film world, Netflix has emerged as a powerful platform the streaming capable of producing productions worthy of an Oscar, —and never better said— like All Quiet on the Front or the award that Ana de Armas won with Blonde.

With an extensive repertoire of original productions, Netflix is ​​here to stay and carve out a big space among the biggest.

From the epic of The Irishman, directed by the maestro Martin Scorsese, to the visual poetry of Alfonso Cuarón's Rome, he has demonstrated his versatility and ability to attract an audience from around the world and of all ages.

It is for this reason that Through this dive into seven big-name films, you'll discover how Netflix has forged its own path in the film industry.challenging expectations and redefining the contemporary film sector.

The 7 most important films produced by Netflix: from The Irishman to The Snow Society:

The Irishman (2019)

We start with Frank Sheeran, a man whose existence takes place in the shadows of organized crime. Over the decades, Sheeran emerges as a central figure in the criminal underworld, witnessing and participating in events that would mark history.

His narrative is intertwined with that of renowned figures, from union leaders to mafia figures, providing a unique insight into the ins and outs of power and influence.

His life is marked by complex loyalties and betrayals, creating an emotional intricacy that explores the personal and social consequences of living outside the law.

Roma (2018)

In this case we will immerse ourselves in the life of Cleo, a maid working for a family in Mexico City during the 1970s.

The plot unfolds around Cleo's daily routine, revealing the complexities of her job and her relationship with family members. As the narrative progresses, we witness both intimate and everyday moments, from performing household chores to emotional connection with the family's children.

Alfonso Cuarón's film is able to capture the essence of ordinary life, exploring the reality of Cleo and her role in the emotional fabric of the family she works for. It won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and three Oscars from the Hollywood Academy—Best Director, Best Foreign Film and Best Cinematography.

Faith of ETA (2017)

Fe de Etarras – Official Trailer

Fe de ETA takes place in the context of the armed band ETA in Spain, focusing on a group of militants who are in a safe house in Madrid.

The story of this great film takes place during the 2010 Soccer World Cup, when this team of ETA waits for instructions to carry out an attack. The great thing is that they end up submerging you in forced coexistence and tensions between group memberswho come from different regions of Spain and present very different personalities and perspectives.

Through quite comical situations and witty dialogues, the story will give you a glimpse of the absurd reality of a terrorist organization immersed in a daily life that collides with the seriousness of its ideas.

Don't look up (2021)

Netflix

In this case we will be transported to a world on the brink of catastrophe when two astronomers discover a comet heading directly toward Earth.

The plot follows Kate and Randall, who try to warn humanity about the imminent threat, but face disbelief and inaction from authorities and society at largel. As news spreads, the film explores the population's varied reactions to the possibility of a catastrophic event, from indifference to unbridled chaos.

Through unexpected twists and shocking moments, this great film presents a rather dark but very reflective portrait of humanity facing its own destruction.

Okja (2017)

Netflix

Okja tells the story of Mija, a young woman who lives in the mountains with her best friend, Okja, a giant but very friendly creature.

Her idyllic life turns upside down when the multinational company that created Okja decides to take her away to use her in their business plans.. Mija embarks on an adventure to rescue her friend, facing challenges both comedic and emotional on a journey that takes her from the mountains to the bustling streets of Seoul and beyond.

Throughout the plot, Mija demonstrates unwavering determination and a special bond with Okja, defying obstacles and revealing the extraordinary friendship between a girl and her unusual life partner.

Marriage Story (2019)

Here we will learn about the complexity of the relationship between Nicole and Charlie, a couple who decides to take the painful path of divorce.

The plot unfolds through the couple's shared memories and experiences, revealing the evolution of their marriage.from passionate love to the big problems that little by little come into their lives.

The story, as you will see, focuses on the divorce process, exploring the tensions and problems that arise when both try maintain a friendly relationship for the sake of their son, but things are not as simple as they thought.

The Snow Society (2023)

We finish by delving into the new work of director Juan Antonio Bayona. In 1972, Flight 571 of the Uruguayan Air Force, destined to transport a rugby team to Chile, experienced a tragic accident when it crashed into a glacier in the heart of the Andes.

Of the total of 45 passengers, only 29 manage to survive the initial impact, while the rest are trapped in one of the most inaccessible and hostile environments on the planet. In this desperate situation, they are forced to take extreme measures to ensure their survival.

In the midst of this challenging context, the melting of the glacier presents an opportunity for hope to be rescued, leading them to risk everything in a crucial decision. The fight for life becomes a true odyssey, where each decision weighs more than ever and the determination to survive becomes its main driving force.