This Christmas you can't miss the best Nintendo Switch games for less than €2.

With all the Bandai Namco offers, as well as discounts on Bloodstained games and sales from other developers such as SEGA and Atlus, Christmas is going great.

But there are still many games that you can buy right now for less than a coffee.

The best Nintendo Switch games for less than €2

The best Nintendo Switch games for less than €2 will give you hours of fun for the lowest possible price in the eShop.

Below you have a list of the best games that you can buy these days for a fairly low price. In fact, you would only spend a little more than €10 on all of them:

This War of Mine: Complete Edition: 39,99€ 1,99€

LIMBO: 9,99€ 0,99€

INSIDE: 19,99€ 1,99€

The Hong Kong Massacre: 19,99€ 0,99€

Syberia 2: 29,99€ 0,99€

FAR Lone Sails: 14,99€ 1,49€

Puyo Puyo Champions: 9,99€ 1,99€

This War of Mine: Complete Edition

We start with the best Nintendo Switch games for less than €2 with the praised This War of Mine: Complete Edition.

This definitive version will give you the best survival and strategy experience in a city besieged by war. Your task will be to manage the resources, decisions and emotions of a group of civilians trying to survive in the midst of the merciless chaos of war.

LIMBO

LIMBO It is another of the best Nintendo Switch games for less than €2.

This game is quite simple, but its mysterious and dark charm captured thousands of fans. Your objective will be to find your lost sister, for which you will need to overcome all kinds of traps, enemies and obstacles. All with a black and white aesthetic.

INSIDE

One of the best Nintendo Switch games for less than €2 that cannot be missing from your library is INSIDE.

This popular puzzle platformer immerses you in a dark and mysterious world, with an immersive atmosphere, a minimalist aesthetic and a dialogue-free narrative. The protagonist is a boy who must escape from an evil organization that experiments on human beings.

The Hong Kong Massacre

Among the best Nintendo Switch games for less than €2, you can't miss trying The Hong Kong Massacre.

This bloody shooter has a top-down perspective, and is inspired by some classic action movies like those by John Woo, as well as games like Hotline Miami and Max Payne. You'll die from a single shot, so you'll need to take advantage of temporary invincibility skills and mechanics.

Siberia 2

Siberia 2 It is without a doubt one of the best Nintendo Switch games for less than €2.

Syberia 2 is the continuation of the acclaimed graphic adventure Syberia, created by artist Benoît Sokal. This time the protagonist Kate Walker follows the trail of the last living mammoths on an epic journey through frozen and mysterious lands. You will enjoy an immersive narrative with beautiful graphics and ingenious puzzles that will challenge you on many occasions.

FAR Lone Sails

You can't stop trying FAR Lone Sails among the best Nintendo Switch games for less than €2.

This installment of adventure and exploration invites you to travel through a post-apocalyptic world aboard a peculiar machine. On this journey you will have to manage resources, solve puzzles and face beautiful but dangerous environments.

Puyo Puyo Champions

SEGA offers you the popular Puyo Puyo Champions as one of the best Nintendo Switch games for less than €2.

Fans of competitive puzzle games and lovable characters will find this game a perfect combination. The title allows you to face players from all over the world in exciting duels of puyos, colored creatures that you must align to make them disappear. It features several game modes, from the classic Tetris-like to the frenetic fever mode, as well as a cast of charismatic characters.