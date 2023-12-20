What are the worst survival movies? After the triumph of The Snow Society, by JA Bayona, we review the worst of this genre.

It's time to learn about the six worst survival movies, from best to worst. The survival genre in cinema has presented memorable and exciting stories that arouse intrigue and tension in viewers. However, sometimes, even in the most fervent attempts to capture the human struggle against adversity, some films fail to live up to expectations.

In this exploration, we examine the worst survival movies. Some films that, despite his efforts, failed to convey the absorbing and captivating essence of the fight for survival, being classified as productions that did not achieve the expected success.

6) The Ruins (2008)

Based on the novel by Scott Smith, it follows a group of friends who find themselves trapped in an ancient Mayan ruin and must face deadly dangers. Although it received some attention, it was criticized for its lack of character depth and overall execution. So that, The ruins It's one of the worst survival movies you'll ever see.

5) The Snowman (2017)

Based on the novel by Jo Nesbø, this thriller-mystery film was criticized for its incoherent narrative and lack of plot development, resulting in negative reception from critics and viewers. Indeed, The Snowman It is one of the worst survival movies that have been made in recent years.

4) Serenity (2019) is one of the worst survival movies

A thriller and mystery film starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, this film was criticized for its confusing plot and unexpected twist that was not well received by critics and audiences. Therefore, Serenity is one of the worst survival movies to hit theaters in the last five years.

3) After Earth (2013)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Will Smith and Jaden Smith, the film tells the story of a father and his son who crash land on an abandoned planet Earth. Critical reception was mainly negative, criticizing the plot and overall execution. Of course, After Earth It's one of the worst survival movies you can watch.

2) The Darkest Hour (2011)

A sci-fi survival film that follows a group of people fighting to survive an alien invasion in Moscow. Although it had some commercial success, reviews pointed out weaknesses in the plot and character development. Definitely, The darker hour is one of the worst survival movies of all time.

1) The Forest of Suicides (2016) is the top of the worst survival movies you can see in your entire life

Set in a forest in Japan known to be a place where people go to commit suicide, this survival horror film received mixed reviews, pointing to problems in the plot and execution. Being honest, The forest of suicides is one of the worst survival movies to come out recently.

These are some of the worst survival movies ever. They are films that, in some way, expose 'survival' in different ways and show us that not all stories end up going exactly well. After all, movies, like any work of art, can also fail.

There is no need to put your hands on your head over these examples. Just learn from them and improve. That's the only thing that really matters. For that reason, the worst survival movies in cinema They are not a list to laugh at or make fun of. Quite the opposite. It is the exhibition of examples that did not go well. And to learn from, of course.

