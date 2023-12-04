What are the worst fantasy movies of all time? We review the most disastrous examples of this fabulous genre.

We are going to review the 6 worst fantasy movies in history, from best to worst. The magic of cinema has woven stories that transport us to fantastic worlds and immerse us in unimaginable universes. However, in this vast cinematographic loom, not all creations shine with the expected brilliance. They are disappointing examples of a genre that actually has a lot to offer.

Within the fantasy genre, there are works that, for various reasons, have failed in the search to enchant the viewer. Here we go with the 6 worst fantasy movies of all times!

6) Airbender, the last warrior (2010)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, this film adaptation of the popular television series disappointed many fans and critics for its lack of fidelity to the original story and its poor execution. Airbender, the last warrior tells how the Fire Nation declares war on the nations of Air, Water and Earth. After a century of fighting, there is no hope of ending so much destruction. However, Aang, the most recent successor of the avatar cycle, the only one with the power to control the four elements, will have to travel to the North Pole to dominate them and end the war. Definitely one of the worst fantasy movies in memory.

5) Eragon (2006)

Based on the novel of the same name by Christopher Paolini, this film faced criticism for its simplified script and its inability to capture the epic essence and depth of the original story. The movie of Eragon tells the story of a young farmer who, in a mythical forest in the Alagaësia region, discovers a beautiful and rare blue stone. So that his family can get through the harsh winter, the boy decides to exchange it for food. But he discovers to his astonishment how a dragon emerges from what seemed like a stone that, in reality, turned out to be an egg. Certainly one of the worst fantasy films.

4) Gods of Egypt (2016) is one of the worst fantasy movies

This Alex Proyas film starring Gerard Butler received criticism for its inaccurate cultural representation and lack of story cohesion. In addition to the mixed reception of the visual effects. Gods of Egypt tells the story of Beck, a mortal hero who is determined to save the world and rescue his true love. To achieve this he seeks the help of the powerful god Horus, with whom he will establish an alliance against Set, the ruthless god of darkness who has usurped the throne of Egypt. In short, one of the worst fantasy films you will see in your entire life.

3) The six signs of the light (2007)

This adaptation of Susan Cooper’s book series received criticism for significantly deviating from the plot and tone of the original works. It left both fans and viewers in general dissatisfied. The six signs of light tells the story of Will Stanton, a boy whose life changes radically when he discovers that he is the last of a group of immortal warriors who dedicate their lives to fighting the forces of evil. This is one of the worst fantasy movies in memory.

2) In the name of the king (2007)

Directed by Uwe Boll, this film is considered a poor adaptation of the Dungeon Siege video game. It received serious criticism for its confusing plot and overall execution. It is a medieval story in which a farmer of humble origins manages to become a heroic and brave prince who will have to save his kingdom from a dark and dark end. Of course, In the King’s name It is one of the worst fantasy films that have ever been made in cinema.

1) Dragon Ball Evolution (2009) is the top of the worst fantasy movies of all time

20th Century Fox

Based on the popular Dragon Ball anime and manga series, this film was harshly criticized for its lack of fidelity to the original source, as well as its unsatisfactory script and special effects. Dragon Ball Evolution It is one of the worst nightmares ever filmed. Not only one of the worst fantasy films in history, but one of the worst films ever made. Terrifying.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.