It’s time to review the 6 goriest films in the history of cinema. Horror cinema, throughout its history, has explored the limits of fear and anguish, impacting its audience with images and narratives that awaken intense emotions. Within this genre, some films stand out for their ability to delve into the macabre and the creepy, showing horror scenes that, while not always dependent on graphic violence, use blood as a powerful visual element. These films have managed to impact not only because of their terrifying content. But also for the way in which they have revolutionized the aesthetics and visual impact in contemporary horror cinema.

Some cinematographic productions have earned a place in collective memory for their ability to generate chills and provoke unease, often using blood as a symbolic or visual element that intensifies the viewer’s experience. In this exploration, we will enter the world of gore movies of all times. Some films that, through their representation of the sinister, have left an indelible mark on the history of horror cinema.

1) Mortal Kombat (2011)

Reboot of the Mortal Kombat franchise and first from NetherRealm Studios to include a cinematic campaign mode. The story involves Earth’s divine protector, Raiden, attempting to change the consequences of the events of Armageddon by contacting his past self while facing defeat at the hands of Outworld’s evil emperor, Shao Kahn. Of course, Mortal Kombat It is one of the goriest films in the history of cinema.

2) Ninja Scroll (1993)

Jubei is a noble warrior who wanders the country selling his steel to the highest bidder. Although his life is relatively simple, everything changes when he decides to defend a young girl who is about to be raped, which puts him at odds with a group of humans of demonic origin. Both manage to flee for a time, but the government forces them to join forces to investigate the sudden death of all the inhabitants of a village. The investigation reveals a conspiracy by demonic forces that motivated their first meeting, as well as the presence of a figure from Jubei’s past who believed he was dead. Each new step of the investigation brings them closer to facing forces of inhuman power. Definitely, Ninja Scroll It is one of the goriest movies that exist.

3) Saw (2004) is one of the goriest movies in history

Adam wakes up chained inside a decrepit underground chamber. Next to him, there is another person chained, Dr. Lawrence Gordon. Among them is a dead man. Neither of them know why he is there, but they have a cassette with instructions for Dr. Gordon to kill Adam within eight hours. Recalling a murder investigation carried out by a detective named Tapp, Gordon discovers that he and Adam are victims of a psychopath known as Jigsaw. They only have a few hours to unravel the complicated puzzle in which they are immersed. Indeed, Saw It is one of the goriest movies you can find. In fact, the entire saga is fascinating.

4) I found the devil (2010)

Kyung-chul is a dangerous psychopath who kills for pleasure and has committed several murders with diabolical methods that are difficult to imagine. His victims are young girls. The police has been trying to capture him for some time. One day, the daughter of a retired police chief is found murdered. The girl’s boyfriend, a secret agent, swears revenge on her. I found the devil It is one of the goriest films in cinema.

5) Night of the Living Dead (1968)

The radiation from a satellite causes a terrifying phenomenon: the dead come out of their graves and attack men to feed themselves. The action begins in a Pennsylvania cemetery, where Barbara, after being attacked by an undead, flees to a farm. Ben has also taken refuge there. Both will build barricades to defend themselves from a crowd of ruthless zombies that can only be defeated with a blow to the head. Without a doubt, The night of the Living Dead It is one of the goriest movies you will see in your entire life. A George A. Romero classic.

6) Safe Haven (2013) is one of the goriest movies that exist

In Safe Haven, a group of documentary filmmakers decides to go into Indonesia to interview the leader of a sect in order to capture his message and discover what is hidden behind his doctrine, without expecting that the apocalypse is about to fall on them. Acclaimed medium-length film included from the episodic film V/H/S/2, directed by Gareth Evans (Murder Raid) and Timo Tjahjanto (Headshot). Be that as it may, we are facing one of the goriest films that the seventh art can offer you. A festival of viscera and blood in style.

Definitely, Horror films have maintained their fascination over the years, consolidating itself as a genre capable of evoking intense emotions and awakening deep sensations in the public. The goriest films are those that explore the use of blood as a visual element. All of them have left a lasting mark on cinematic history, challenging the limits of what is acceptable and transcending mere visual effects. This list is proof of all the narrative and visual potential they have.

