Every time a new year arrives, it is inevitable to stop and think about what we will play in the coming months. Especially when, as is happening now, really attractive titles have already been announced, and in some cases expected for a long time.

These are the ones that, at least in our opinion, can be considered the 6 most anticipated video games of 2024. The good news? To enjoy some it will not be necessary to wait too long, since they are just around the corner.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia is, in his own right, one of the biggest names in video game history. Both as regards its first graphic adventures, an example of animations, setting and design, and if you prefer its modern adventures for PS2. A trilogy that, although it went from more to less, was essential at the time.

Curiously, the new installment of the saga, which will be released in January, will be neither one thing nor the other. Rather It will be closer to the typical “metroidvania” games, with connected scenarios, skills to unlock, many platforms and a fast pace.

Tekken 8

The return of one of the greats in the world of fighting will not be long in coming, because it will be released in just a month. Thanks to them, it will join the latest and notable installments of Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter, to the delight of fighting titles.

In this case, your cover letters are clear: a visual section taken care of down to the smallest detail, spectacular combats and a powerful online mode.

Persona 3 Reload

After the practically unbeatable Persona 5, the return of the third installment of the saga faces a clear challenge: reaching the level of its fifth installment. His favor, however, has a story and characters that were already memorable in the original.

Furthermore, the fact that it is becoming a more well-known series surely increases expectations. A cult title that will be given a new opportunity starting next February 2.

Rise of the Ronin

The new release from Team Ninja, which will arrive exclusively for PS5, is also undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video games of 2024. In the adventure with a marked Japanese character, players will manage the destiny of a samurai who has to write his own story.

It will have fast-paced combat, RPG touches and an impressive open world in which to get lost. Everything indicates that it could become the birth of a saga, as long as sales support it.

Alone in the Dark

Back in 1992, the Alone in the Dark series laid the foundations for so-called survival horror, presenting elements that other great exponents of the genre would later make their own, especially Capcom's Resident Evil.

Now, after several years missing, The saga will be reborn in the form of a kind of remake that promises to fully immerse itself in the origins of the saga… and also the genre. that helped conceive.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The continuation of Final Fantasy Remake will continue right where its predecessor left off: recreating one of the most acclaimed and beloved role-playing adventures in history, with a brilliant technical section and a charisma beyond any doubt.

If the first part was as outstanding as it was controversial, this one does not seem to be left behind.

If you add to all these titles some others also planned, at least initially, for 2024, such as Silent Hill 2, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Death Stranding 2 o Beyond Good & Evil 2, etc., things promise. And this has only just begun.