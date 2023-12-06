The year 2024 is one of the most important for the DC series. However, what will we really see on television? What awaits us next year?

The time has come to share the 6 DC series that we will see in 2024. This universe of superheroes is experiencing a true programmatic revolution led by James Gunn. Since Warner Bros. Discovery decided to paralyze its narrative swings and confirm the director of Marvel Studios as the new head of its superhero studio, fans are eager to know more news about it.

Therefore, with Superman: Legacy (2025) on the horizon and a ton of original shows and DCU movies confirmed for the coming years, it is necessary to clarify what DC series we will see in 2024. Of course, there are a few. In total, six programs for the small screen. Most of them are animated, but there are some live action. Take note of what’s to come next year!

1) The Penguin

Warner Bros Pictures

The The Penguin television series is one of the most anticipated DC series in 2024. After all, we are facing the first spin-off of The Batman universe orchestrated by Matt Reeves and with Robert Pattinson as Bat-Man. After what happened at the end of the first film, with that power vacuum left by the death of Carmine Falcone at the hands of Enigma, Oswald Cobblepot is nominated as the great new boss of the Gothamite underworld. The series will be released next year in the HBO Max catalog.

2) Creature Commandos

HBO Max

The Creatura Commandos animation series It is one of the most ambitious DC series of 2024. Although it was rumored that it was going to be delayed until 2025, James Gunn himself denied those reports and assured that the animated series would arrive on HBO Max throughout next year. This is the first entry in the new DCU and will be key to knowing what things we can or cannot expect from this reboot.

3) Kite Man: Hell Yeah! It is one of the DC series in 2024

The Kite Man animated series: Hell Yeah! is one of the most anticipated DC series of 2024. It is a spin-off of the Harley Quinn animated series, but starring Comet Man. Considering that he is one of Harley Quinn’s funniest and most endearing characters, and that he has gained a lot of fans in recent years, it should come as no surprise that Kite Man: Hell Yeah! go see the light. And we shouldn’t be surprised if it ends up being a success.

4) Suicide Squad: Isekai

The serie anime de Suicide Squad: Isekai It is one of the most surprising DC series of 2024. Nobody was betting a single penny on it, but it has finally made its way among the most anticipated by all viewers. The first official trailer convinced everyone. So, it seems that the anime version of Suicide Squad could find a commercial pull that it has not had on the big screen.

5) My Adventures with Superman (Temporada 2)

The season 2 of the animated series My Adventures with Superman It is also one of the DC series in 2024 that DCU fans are most looking forward to. In the end, every self-respecting Man of Steel lover should be delighted with the possibility of watching the second batch of episodes of a series that has managed to wonderfully convey the entire mythology of the Man of Tomorrow.

6) Harley Quinn (Season 5) is one of the great DC series that we can enjoy on HBO Max next year

HBO Max

And finally, the season 5 of the Harley Quinn animated series is another of the DC series that fans most want to see in 2024. Of course, this animated adaptation of the adventures of the harlequin antiheroine convinced everyone when it first arrived in the HBO Max catalog. A brutal dose of violence, black comedy, blood, bad slime and social criticism. Adapting the period of The New 52 orchestrated by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, today it is an essential series for any lover of this universe. One of the best DC series ever made.

