What are the best remake movies of all time? Take note of the six best examples. Legendary films that are already cinema history.

It’s time to review the 6 best remake films in history, from the worst to the best. In the same way that we did recently with the worst, let’s now go with the good examples. The history of cinema is marked by the recreation and reinterpretation of iconic stories through remakes, where directors and creative teams have sought to capture the essence of previous works with diverse results.

In this list, we explore the best remake movies of all time. Some cinematographic reinterpretations that, against all odds, managed not only to maintain the spirit of their predecessors, but even surpass them in their execution. In this way, they became milestones of cinema that transcend time and the original context. We’re going over there!

6) The Departed (2006)

Warner Bros Pictures

This reinterpretation of the Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs stands out for its tense narrative and exceptional cast. Although it follows the general outline of its predecessor, Martin Scorsese’s adaptation manages to capture the intensity and complexity of the original with a more Westernized setting. Definitely, Infiltrators It is one of the best remake movies of all time.

5) The Maltese Falcon (1941)

John Huston’s version is an exceptional adaptation of the novel of the same name and a reinterpretation of the previous film, maintaining the essence of the detective narrative but with masterful direction that manages to stand out in the universe of film noir. Of course, The maltese falcon It is one of the best remake movies one can see in their entire life. A true legend of the genre in every way.

4) Front Page (1974) is one of the best remake films

Billy Wilder’s reinterpretation of the 1931 film of the same name retains the wit and fast pace of the original work, with a captivating cast and a script that brings new nuances to satirical comedy and social criticism. In short, Front page It’s one of the best remake movies out there. One of those films that grabs you once and doesn’t let you go for your entire life.

3) Perversity (1945)

This masterpiece directed by Fritz Lang is an impeccable version of the 1931 French film La Chienne. Lang’s reinterpretation brings a darker and more complex approach, immersing the viewer in a world of deception and human tragedy. Definitely, Perversity It is one of the best remake films that one has the fortune to find in the History of Cinema. In capital letters, yes. Its ending is unforgettable. One of those unexpected endings that will haunt you in your dreams.

2) The price of power (1983)

Universal Pictures

Brian De Palma’s version of the 1932 classic Scarface is a monumental work that redefines the crime genre. With an iconic performance by Al Pacino, this reinterpretation maintains the essence of its predecessor but transcends its representation of the rise and fall of a mobster in Miami. Of course, The price of power It is one of the best remake movies of all time.

1) With skirts and crazy (1959) is the top of the best remake films that one can see in their entire life

This gem of cinema directed by Billy Wilder is a brilliant and playful reinterpretation of the 1935 French film Fanfare d’amour. Billy Wilder takes the sitcom to the next level with a witty script, memorable performances and a narrative full of humor and charm. In short, Whit skirts and being crazy It is one of the best remake movies of all time. For some, the best. Be that as it may, beyond personal tastes and subjectivities, we are faced with one of the great jewels of the seventh art. One of those movies that one must see before dying. At least once.

These are the best remake movies of all time. What do you think?

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.