Do you like GTA and want to see something similar? Well, pay close attention to these six fabulous animes that share similarities.

There are 6 animes that are quite similar to GTA. The anime industry, like video games, has explored complex narratives and expansive universes that capture the public’s imagination.

Within this vast animated spectrum, there are works that share thematic, stylistic or narrative similarities with the iconic Grand Theft Auto video game saga. For this reason, and with the hype ignited by the sixth installment of the Rockstar Games franchise, we explore the animes that, in some way, evoke the dynamic, intriguing and action-packed spirit that characterizes the video game saga.

1) Black Lagoon

This animated series immerses us in a criminal underworld of chaos and violence, resonating with the atmosphere of GTA. Through the eyes of complex characters and diffuse morals, the series offers a raw and realistic vision of life in the underworld, combining frenetic action with ethical dilemmas in a dangerous urban environment. Of course, Black Lagoon It is a great recommendation.

2) Cowboy Bebop

The fusion of genres in this series, which combines elements of science fiction, western and noir, makes it similar to the diversity of experiences that GTA offers. The Bebop crew, immersed in bounty hunts and mysteries, navigate a complex and chaotic universe, capturing the essence of freedom and urban frenzy present in the video game saga. Definitely, Cowboy Bebop you have to see it.

3) Baccano! it’s very similar to GTA

With a non-linear narrative and interconnected characters, this series emulates the feeling of freedom and chaos experienced in GTA. Set in 1930s America, it weaves together multiple stories of gangs, mafias and supernatural mysteries, creating a complex and exciting narrative tapestry. In short, Noise! It is a fabulous option in this listing.

4) Durarara!

Set on the streets of Ikebukuro, this series captures the urban essence and complexity of gang relationships, recalling the dynamics of interactions found in GTA. With unexpected twists and charismatic characters, the plot unfolds in a vibrant and chaotic urban environment, exploring themes of violence and power. Of course, Durarara! It is an exceptional recommendation.

5) Great Pretender

Following the trail of criminal life, this series addresses the world of deception and scams, presenting a gallery of characters who operate outside the law. The vibrant animation and inventive plots evoke the feel of GTA gameplay, where strategy and cunning are key to success in a world of organized crime. Definitely, Great Pretender It is an anime that you must watch.

6) Psycho-Pass has an aura that evokes GTA

This anime presents a dystopian future where technology controls and monitors human behavior, mirroring the surveillance and authority dynamics present in GTA. The exploration of morality, crime, and the justice system in a futuristic urban setting resonates with recurring themes in the video game saga. In short, Psycho-Pass It is a magnificent option on this list of anime.

Therefore, and taking into account everything explained in the preceding paragraphs, these six animes, each in their own way, reflect aspects of the dynamics, moral complexity and fast-paced action that have made Grand Theft Auto an iconic video game saga in popular culture. A saga that is still very present today, despite all the years that have passed. The launch of its sixth installment will mark a before and after. And it will surely break all records in the video game industry. We will be here to live it, play it, experience it and collect it.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.