If this Christmas you have released or are going to release one of the Amazon dongles, we bring you a list with the best apps and games for Fire TV. With this repertoire you will be able to take full advantage of the possibilities of this device connected to the television.

We may think that the Fire TV is to be able to watch your streaming platforms on the television, but it is not only for that, you also have other types of entertainment available. Therefore, we are going to offer you three different lists: one for streaming apps, one for other types of varied apps and another for games.

So that this article is more of a quick guide, we will give you all the apps in list format. We will limit ourselves to telling you the name of the app or game, giving you A description so you know what to expect, and we will provide you with the link to the Appstore website, so you can see and purchase it.

Streaming apps for Fire TV

Let's start with several series and movie streaming service applications available for Fire TV. With them, you will be able to enjoy all the series, movies and documentaries you want. Of course, in addition to the application you will also need a subscription to the service, although there are some that are free.

Pluto TV: Pluto TV is a service in which you have more than a hundred free DTT channels to watch the ones you want, as well as a catalog of on-demand content to watch whenever you want without paying a cent. Link.

RTVE Play: The official application of the free streaming service of Spanish public radio television. In it you can see the broadcasts of its channels live, and all the content broadcast in streaming whenever you want. Link.

Atresplayer: Atresmedia's streaming service. In it you can see both the programming and broadcasts of Antena 3, LaSexta and other channels of the group. It has a free mode and a paid mode. Link.

For what: Mediaset's streaming service. In it you can see both the programming and broadcasts of TeleCinco, Cuatro and other channels of the group. It has a free mode and a paid mode. Link.

Movistar Plus+: The official Movistar Plus+ application for Fire TV. You will have access to all the content and matches offered by this new streaming and television service. Link.

DAZN: The application of this streaming service specialized in sports competitions, with a large number of channels and international competitions. Link.

Netflix: One of the leading series and movie streaming services, with a huge amount of its own content for all tastes. Link.

Discovery+: The streaming service with all the contents of Discovery Channel, DMAX and many more. Renovations, gastronomy, travel and more. Link.

Apple TV: The application with which you will be able to access both Apple TV+ content and other installed platforms, as well as rental content. Link.

Prime Video: Obviously, you couldn't miss Amazon's movie and series streaming service on your own devices. Link.

Disney+: Marvel movies, Star Wars, Pixar movies, classic Disney movies and many other current movies and series exclusive to this great streaming service. Link.

of the movie: The streaming service focused on auteur and independent cinema, perfect for those who prefer quality over quantity and big budgets. Link.

FlixOlé: A streaming platform specialized in Spanish cinema and series. It also has European and American cinema, with a lot of classic gems. Link.

Clan RTVE: The special streaming channel for children's content on public television, with all the entertainment for the little ones in the house, with series and complete episodes of reference children's programs. Link.

Tivify: Tivify is one of the most popular platforms to watch DTT on your television live. It's free and you don't even need to register to enjoy its 150 channels. Link.

Crunchyroll: The streaming service for anime lovers, with a library of more than 1,000 titles ranging from the great classics to the most current series. Link.

Various applications for Fire TV





But Fire TV does not only live on streaming. And although it is a very small device, there are also some applications that help increase its functionalitiesand that add new features and utilities.

Twitch: We start with an app that could be in the previous category, although it is another type of streaming. In it you can see all kinds of live broadcasts of content from streamers around the world, from talks to games to video games and much more. Link.

YouTube: One of the largest platforms for uploading videos in the world, where you will be able to find all kinds of content, from opinions to tutorials, to trailers, music, concerts and everything you can think of. Link.

Spotify: One of the main music streaming services in the world, adapted to listen to your music and podcasts from any television. Link.

TuneIn Radio: One of the most popular applications to listen to dozens of radios from around the world. They are traditional FM radios, but the app captures their broadcasts over the Internet. Link.

NASA: The official NASA application, with hundreds of videos and dozens of hours of content to explore space with them on their multiple missions. Link.

Alexa Karaoke: An application created by Amazon itself to turn your television into a karaoke machine. It is paid, although you have 8 free songs per month. Link.

Downloader: It is a download manager with a browser included for Fire TV. It allows you to download things to your device's hard drive, such as APK files to manually install other games. Link.

Send files to TV – SFTTVSend files to TV – SFTTV: A simple application that connects your Fire TV with an Android mobile or your PC, to be able to send content from the mobile or computer storage to the TV, even without Internet. Link.

File Explorer: A file explorer, to be able to browse the internal memory of your Fire TV and manage everything in it. Link.

Plex: Plex is one of the essential applications for any device connected to the TV. It allows you to create your own Netflix, and it is compatible with almost any device. It also has its own content. Link.

VLC: It is one of the most popular applications for viewing multimedia content in the world. It doesn't matter what format you have a video or sound file in, because you will be able to play it. Link.

JustWatch: An application that serves as a streaming guide, where you can find which services a specific series or movie is broadcast on. And if you have an account and say what services you have contracted, you will always know what you have available to see. Link.

All Screen Receiver: One of the most popular applications to send photos, videos and music from one device to another. You just have to have it installed on your Fire TV and your mobile, and you can connect them wirelessly to share the content. Link.

Free HD Fireplace Environment: A wallpaper, for when you want to give a little atmosphere to your family gatherings. There is simply a fireplace with a small fire on the screen. It has support to watch in 4K for free. Link.

Daily Workouts: An application that has videos of dozens and dozens of routines with easy and effective exercises to exercise at home, and watched on video so you can see how to do them. Link.

NordVPN: NordVPN is one of the main VPN services on the market, and it has an application to be able to browse from your TV with privacy, or pretend to connect from another country. Link.

Amazon Photos: If you have an Amazon Prime subscription and you have uploaded your mobile photos to the Amazon cloud, with this app you can see them on the TV. Link.

TikTok for TV: An application to be able to watch any TikTok video on the big screen of your television. Link.

Games for Fire TV





And to finish, here is a list with some of the best compatible games for Fire TV. Generally, they are adaptations of mobile games that you will be able to play using the remote control.

Luna: We have put it in the games category, although Amazon Luna is really a streaming service. By purchasing your kit on the controller, you will be able to play a wide catalog of top-level games through the cloud, next-generation console quality games. Link.

PAC-MAN 256: A game that reinvents the mythical Pacman, and adapts it to mobile phones and televisions. It's the classic game, but with new powers and special functions, designed in full color. Link.

Beach Buggy Racing: A classic, a Mario Kart-style driving game. You have at your disposal 12 3D tracks with all kinds of powerups for action-packed racing, and with customizable cars. Link.

Flappy Birds Family: The mythical Flappy Bird that broke the Internet a few years ago, so you can play and get crazy while you try to move between obstacles by pressing a single button. Link.

Stunt Extreme: If you have gray hair and remember games like the NES Excite Bike, this title seeks to be a successor. And if not, it can be great entertainment for players of all ages. Link.

Red Ball 4: A small but fun game, in which you control a ball and you have to pass screens and avoid obstacles. A platform game with 75 levels. Link.

Hill Climb Racing: A veteran game in which you control a car and have to overcome levels while playing with physics and balance. It's quite modest, but it gives you some entertainment. Link.

Fruit Cutter: An adapted version of one of the first successful games for smartphones more than a decade ago. Fruits will appear jumping on the screen and you will have to cut them. Link.

Wheel Of Fortune: A game in English, in which you can practice the language by playing the wheel of fortune. Link.

Chess: A chess game in which you can face other players online or play alone against an AI. Link.

Sneak io: The typical snake game, but in massively multiplayer format. You will face rivals from all over the world trying to end up having the biggest snake. Well, snake, cat, corgi or whatever, because there are dozens of skins. Link.

Hungry Shark Evolution: A frenetic game in which you are a shark that has to devour bathers, facing numerous underwater dangers. Level up to unlock new sharks. Link.

Crossy Road: You are a chicken and you have to cross the road avoiding cars and all kinds of obstacles. This simple level-up mechanic, with hundreds of unlockable characters, each with their own style, and dozens of levels. Link.

Tetris: The immortal classic, in full color and with many skins to play it however you want. You have several game modes to challenge yourself. Link.

BombSquad: A game in which you have to eliminate all rival characters by hitting them or throwing objects at them so that they fall from a platform. The last one standing wins. Link.

Mahjong: The classic puzzle game in which you have to clear the table by making pairs with the pieces. Link.

RetroArch: A classic console emulator system where you can put ROMs and play the classics from your childhood. Link.

