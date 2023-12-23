It's time to review Steven Spielberg's worst movies. The American director is one of the most acclaimed and important in the film industry. Some say that he is the best filmmaker of all time, the most important man in Hollywood, the most revolutionary of all those who have passed through there.

Beyond the personal tastes, consecrations and titles with which one wants to entertain the director of Cincinnati, the truth is that the Steven Spielberg filmography It is full of masterpieces, films that changed the course of Cinema History and premieres that left the public truly amazed, glued to their seats in the theaters.

Among other things, Steven Spielberg is guilty of the birth of the blockbuster as we know it today. The world of cinema changed with the release of Jaws in 1975. And the so-called King Midas of Hollywood He has done nothing but continue transforming the cinema industry as he pleases, with the same love and the same craftsmanship as always.

However, despite its nickname arising from Greek myth, all that glitters is not gold. Steven Spielberg also has bad movies under his belt. In fact, that is precisely what is going to be reviewed below. Examples of films that failed to reach the degree of spectacularity or quality to which the Ohio filmmaker has accustomed us.

So, here you go Steven Spielberg's 5 worst movies:

My Friend the Giant (2016)

My friend the giant

Adaptation of Roald Dahl's story starring Ruby Barnhill, Mark Rylance, Penelope Wilton and Rebecca Hall, among many others. My friend the giant It's one of Steven Spielberg's worst movies., despite the fact that he tried to portray childhood in the most accurate, fanciful and innocent way possible. A film that had no emotion, but coldness.

Following the classic Steven Spielberg's narrative exercise about childhoodMy Friend the Giant tells the story of a girl who allies herself with the queen of England and a good-natured giant. His purpose of it? Prevent the invasion of evil giants who are willing to eat all the children in the United Kingdom. Quite forgettable, things as they are.

Always (1989)

Emerging from the story of Chandle Sprague and David Boehm, and starring Richard Dreyfuss, Holly Hunter, John Goodman and Audrey Hepburn, among many others. Always It's one of Steven Spielberg's worst movies.. “A story of adventure and fantasy that did not convince either film critics or the public.”

Always tells the story of Pete Sandich, a pilot who puts out fires. However, he dies in the line of duty saving the life of his friend. In heaven, he meets an angel (woman) who forces him to return to Earth to protect the life of the inexperienced Ted Baker. But the funny thing is that Ted is in love with Pete's ex-girlfriend.

This film, which was supposed to be a remake of Two in Heaven (1943), may seem curious and entertaining in equal measure, but the truth is that it ended up becoming a hodgepodge of nonsense that lacked any epicity, emotionality or sentimentality powerful associated with Steven Spielberg's filmography.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Fourth installment of the Lucasfilm franchise, starring Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Shia LaBeouf, Karen Allen and John Hurt, among many others. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull It's one of Steven Spielberg's worst movies.. One of those premieres that were highly anticipated by fans, but became a real failure.

Mutt, a rather rebellious and reckless young man, proposes a deal to Indiana Jones. If he helps you with a personal problem, he will allow you to find the Crystal Skull of Akator, hidden in the depths of Peru. However, Soviet spies, led by the extraordinary Irina Spalko, have the same mission and are willing to do anything to carry it out.

Despite Steven Spielberg's interest and desire to make the best possible film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull It was a major failure. Many even continue to deny the existence of a film that ended up winning the Razzie Award for Worst Prequel, Remake, Copy or Sequel. A well-deserved award, by the way.

1941 (1979)

Written by Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale and John Milius, and starring John Belushi, Bobby Di Cicco, Tim Matheson and Dianne Kay, among many others, 1941 It's one of Steven Spielberg's worst movies.. A film contextualized in the Second World War that tried to be funny, but failed to become the satire that its filmmaker longed for.

The film focuses on the collective hysteria that takes over all the residents of the Californian coast. The attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese armies has already taken place and the citizens of California fear a repeat. To make matters worse, a Japanese submarine has gone missing. The population fears the worst. War is knocking at your door.

Despite the three technical nominations for the Oscars (Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound), the movie of 1941 Steven Spielberg It didn't work with critics or viewers. It tried to be funny, but it only ended up being spectacular on a visual level. A very nice joke to watch, but without fun, or substance, or anything at all.

War of the Worlds (2005)

Adaptation of the famous and acclaimed work by HG Wells starring Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Justin Chatwin, Tim Robbins, Miranda Otto, David Harbor and many other Hollywood stars. But, despite everything (or at the cost of it), War of the Worlds It's one of Steven Spielberg's worst movies.. Although this generates some debate.

While viewers rejected the cinematic proposal of science fiction, action and horror with aliens, critics embraced the adaptation of War of the Worlds Steven Spielberg. Most film critics thought it was spectacular and amazing, and quite worth it.

Be that as it may, beyond the technical area in which Spielberg is usually consistently outstanding, the reality is that even the Razzie Awards nominated Tom Cruise for Worst Actor for his role as Ray Ferrir, that divorced man who is difficult to swallow. and who stars in the alien invasion story orchestrated by HG Wells.

These are, from my point of view, the Steven Spielberg's worst movies ever. I have fled from the so-called TV Movies like Something Diabolical (1972), the filmmaker's most primitive proposals like Escape to Nowhere (1961) and short films like Firelight (1964) or Amblin' (1968). Come on, I've gone to the chicha.

Don't forget to leave a comment with the worst Spielberg movie you've ever seen!