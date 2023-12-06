Have you ever wondered what the worst deaths in Saw are? The horror and gore saga has a few, but there are five brutal ones.

Let’s review the 5 worst deaths in Saw history. The horror and gore franchise is one of the most beloved and acclaimed of all time. Horror movies have always given a lot of talk among viewers. But this film saga marked a before and after in the history of the genre in the early 2000s. In the end, no one expected the appearance of a kind of sadistic vigilante who was going to dot the i’s of the bad. people at the mercy of macabre games.

But what are the Worst deaths in Saw movies? Have you ever wondered? Whether the answer is affirmative or negative, thanks to our colleagues at Looper, we already know which are these macabre sequences that take the cake. Of course, it is worth revisiting them in this post.

The chain trap, impossible to overcome

Saw III follows the pattern of the previous films in the series, with John Kramer designing deadly traps for his victims in the hopes that they will find personal redemption. However, it is revealed that His trainees, Amanda and Detective Hoffman, do not share his motivation.. As Amanda struggles with her release, Hoffman shows complete disdain for his mentor’s morals.

The Saw III movie begins with Detective Kerry investigating a botched Jigsaw trap. But she discovers that this time something is different. The trap was designed to be lethal, with no intention of allowing the victim to escape.. Later, it is revealed that Hoffman is Jigsaw’s apprentice and his disinterested attitude towards the moral code makes him more cruel than his mentor.

The trap of Saw III in question is sadistically conceived by Hoffman for Troy. He wakes up chained with chains embedded in his body, and his only option to escape before a bomb detonates is to tear the chains from his skin. Despite Troy’s attempts, time and Hoffman’s precautions make his survival impossible, turning the trap into a ruthless and deadly situation.

The freezer trap in Saw III

En Saw III, One of John Kramer’s most shocking traps involves Danica Scott, whose death is heartbreaking in its realism.. This trap focuses not on blood, but on psychological cruelty. Danica is part of a plan to help Jeff get over the accidental death of his son. Although Danica played a peripheral role in the incident, witnessing the accident and fleeing from it, she was singled out for her lack of intervention.

When Jeff finds her trapped in a freezer, naked and exposed to the extreme cold, an act of humiliation and suffering begins in Saw III. Danica is doused with ice water at intervals, imploring Jeff to release her like she didn’t do for him.. Despite Jeff’s decision to intervene, he arrives too late. The extreme cold turns Danica into a living ice sculpture, leading to her inevitable and gruesome death. Terrible. One of those deaths in the saga that leaves all viewers in shock.

The rack of horror

On Jeff Denlon’s journey to overcome his grief, he faces two of the most extreme traps in the Saw saga. John Kramer reserved his most gruesome trap for the person directly responsible for the death of his son. We are talking about Timothy, the driver who caused the fatal accident. Despite a legal injustice that left Timothy free, Jeff confronts his inability to forgive by meeting him on the rack, a medieval torture device reinvented by Jigsaw.

The foal slowly rotates Timothy’s limbs and neck in unnatural directions. But Jeff, overcome with grief and anger, fails to make the right decision.. Although she recognizes that Timothy made a human error, Jeff’s inability to forgive makes redemption impossible for both men. The torment culminates in the breaking of Timothy’s bones, showing the extreme brutality of this trap in Saw III. Viewers watch in horror as his head spins completely in his final agonizing moments, making for one of the most shocking and difficult-to-watch scenes in the history of the gore franchise.

Chester Bennington’s heartbreaking sequence

In Saw VII, Chester Bennington, the late Linkin Park vocalist, took on the role of Evan, a white supremacist. He did so in an outstanding performance that moved the musician, a devoted fan of the franchise’s films. In the film, Evan wakes up with his back pressed against the seat of his car, part of a trap where Jigsaw’s voice reveals to him that this is the price for his excessive racism.. His friends and his girlfriend are also connected to the trap and will die if he does not free himself by literally tearing the flesh from his body.

Despite their desperate efforts, Evan and his friends meet a fatal end in Saw VII. The scene was shocking not only for the spectators, but also for those who were on the set.. That included Chester Bennington himself and his wife, who were fans of the series. The artist commented that even his wife almost vomited when witnessing the filming of that particular scene. Which he interpreted as a sign that they were doing an effective job in representing horror.

This outstanding performance by Chester Bennington earned him the recognition of having filmed one of the most shocking and repulsive scenes in the entire Saw franchisethus becoming an honor for any actor in the film franchise.

Nina’s death in Saw VII

In Saw VII, considered one of the most unfavorable installments of the franchise, traps reach new levels of brutality and tortuosity. Bobby, trying to capitalize on the story of his fake encounter with Jigsaw to gain publicity and a book deal, becomes the kind of target that would attract the true villain of the horror saga.

Bobby and his team are kidnapped by John Kramer as a result of his deception. Bobby’s publicist, Nina, suffers the most egregious trap in the Saw franchise. Confined in a straitjacket, a key crucial to her escape is inside her stomach, attached to a fish hook. The only way to get the key is to pull the rope while the hook tears through it.

The worst thing about this Saw VII trap lies in what is not ve. The idea of ​​a hook going through Nina’s body is repulsive. And Snieckus’s visceral performance makes viewers feel every moment of her agony. The depiction of her pain is so compelling that it becomes unbearable, generating relief when she is finally impaled by the trap that ends her suffering. The horror suggested in this scene, despite the criticism of the film, reaches an unbearable level that deeply impacts viewers. Of course, it is worth remembering by all fans.

