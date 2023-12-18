Do you like action and adrenaline-filled series? Well then you can't miss these Netflix series… Because they are brutal!

There are 5 Netflix series that no action fan can miss. The North American streaming platform has become a benchmark in the world of digital entertainment, offering a wide range of high-quality content in various categories.

For action fans, the company does not disappoint, hosting a selection of series that captivate with their intensity, well-developed plots and shocking combat scenes. Next, we present the 5 Netflix series that no action lover should overlook. Take note of all of them, because you are surely going to have a fabulous time in your living room.

1. The Witcher

The Witcher is a series based on the popular book and video game series of the same name. In this fantasy world, Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, navigates a realm filled with mystical creatures, political wars, and moral dilemmas. The Netflix series starring Henry Cavill combines a rich, complex narrative with masterfully choreographed action scenes, offering action fans an immersive experience in a universe of swords and magic.

2. Peaky Blinders

This British series set in the 1920s follows the adventures of the Shelbys, a family of gangsters who lead a gang known as the “Peaky Blinders.” As the gang fights to expand their influence in Birmingham's organized crime, the Netflix series offers a perfect blend of criminal intrigue, political drama and intense action sequences. Peaky Blinders captivates with its unique visual style and its ability to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

3. Narcos is one of Netflix's greatest gems

Narcos is a Netflix series based on real events that chronicles the fight of the Colombian government and the DEA against drug cartels in the 1980s. With a mix of true events and dramatized elements, the series offers a fascinating and often brutal vision from the world of drug trafficking. The confrontation scenes between law enforcement and cartels are meticulously choreographed, providing a dose of uncompromising action.

4. Altered Carbon

In a future where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies, Altered Carbon Follow Takeshi Kovacs. This guy is a former soldier turned private investigator. The Netflix series combines elements of cutting-edge science fiction with high-intensity action sequences. The combat and chase scenes are spectacular. And the complex plot full of twists will keep viewers immersed in a dystopian world of intrigue and violence.

5. Vikings is a marvel that you can watch on Netflix

Vikings is a historical series on Netflix that chronicles the life and raids of Ragnar Lothbrok, a legendary Viking warrior. The series is notable for its detailed and authentic representation of Viking culture. As well as the impressive scenes of battles and sieges. With a mix of political intrigue, daring conquests and fierce confrontations, Vikings satisfies the thirst for action of lovers of historical epics. Put it in your agenda if you haven't seen it, because you're going to be amazed.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.