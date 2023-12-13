What have been the most visited films of 2023 on Wikipedia? We review the most acclaimed, famous and consulted films of this magnificent year of cinema.

Time to review the 5 most famous films of 2023 according to Wikipedia. While not the most reliable source, there is no doubt that the famous online encyclopedia makes a solid first stop for research due to its free access and enormous amount of information. But what relationship does it have with cinema? Why is it important to pay attention to this data to embrace statistics?

If you are a movie fan, You have probably used Wikipedia a few times to consult data and information on the 2023 films. Whether it’s the plot of a film, its cast, its scriptwriters, its production history, critical reception, or box office. Whatever! And sometimes those searches are a great thermometer to know which have been the most successful films of a year.

5) Avatar: The sense of water

Avatar: The Sense of Water was the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s revolutionary film. Even though it was released at the end of 2022, it is one of the most famous 2023 movies. The Wikipedia page for this film attracted more than 14.3 million visits in 2023. The story follows Jake Sully and his family joining a new tribe to evade a threat from the past.

Despite doubts about its success due to the long gap since the first film, Avatar: The Sense of Water raised $2.3 billion. It became the highest-grossing film of 2022 and the third highest-grossing in history. And it remains one of the most famous 2023 movies of the year. Although the plot was considered simplistic, the impressive visuals and length appealed to audiences and critics. It scored 76% on Rotten Tomatoes and won awards for its visual effects. In addition, at least three more sequels are expected to be released. The next one is planned for 2025.

4) Barbie is one of the most successful movies of 2023

Warner Bros Pictures

The fantasy comedy Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, became a box office hit. It has received 18 million views on Wikipedia and is one of the most successful films of 2023.. The story follows the iconic doll, played by Margot Robbie, as she ventures into the real world and faces challenges related to the patriarchy in Barbieland.

Barbie It swept the box office since its release. It grossed $155 million in its first weekend and accumulated a total of $1.4 billion worldwide. It became the highest-grossing film of the year and, of the films of 2023, the most successful directed by a solo female director. Its bold and surreal tone, combined with the conscious direction of Greta Gerwig and the outstanding performances of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as the magnificent soundtrack, elevated it among the great releases of the summer.

3) Pathan

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s successful return to the big screen after four years. It attracted attention both at the box office and on Wikipedia. He had 19.9 million views on his article. It is one of the most acclaimed films of 2023. The plot follows Pathaan, a former RAW agent, and an intelligence agent, played by Deepika Padukone, on their mission to stop the villain Jim, played by John Abraham, who plans to wreak havoc in India.

This action film, the fourth installment in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe and Khan’s first role in a film of this genre, was a success at the box office. Pathan It is one of the most successful 2023 films of the year. It quickly managed to gross Rs 400 million in its first four days and amassed a total of Rs 1,050.30 million, becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year in India. And the sixth of all time.

2) Jawan

Jawan cemented Shah Rukh Khan’s status as a superstar of the action genre. It surpassed her previous film, Pathaan, both at the box office and in internet searches. It had more than 21 million views on its Wikipedia article and is one of the great films of 2023. Directed by Atlee, the plot follows a father and son (both played by Khan) united to fight corruption in society, facing problems while fighting crime.

After its premiere in September, Jawan set box office records for a Hindi release, grossing a total of Rs 1,148.32 million (approximately $138 million), surpassing the performance of Pathaan and becoming the most successful film of the year in India among the films of 2023. But also the second highest-grossing Indian film and the fifth with the highest income.

1) Oppenheimer is the top film of 2023

Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, topped the list of most viewed films on Wikipedia and stood out as one of the biggest box office hits of the year. With more than 28 million page views, it became the fifth most read article overall on the site. It is one of the great films of 2023.

The film tells the life of the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, during his time as director of the Manhattan Project and the subsequent controversies at the 1954 security hearings. With a global gross of over $950 million, it became the third highest-grossing film among American films. 2023. And the second highest-grossing R-rated film after Joker. Its simultaneous release with Barbie gave rise to the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon. A phenomenon that attracted crowds to the cinemas and generated one of the biggest box office weekends in memory.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.