With the arrival of the end of One Piece, copy sales are giving surprises, but there are other best-selling mangas that could be above Oda’s work

In the world of manga, Every year it surprises us with titles that capture the imagination of readers of all ages. 2023 has not been the exception, standing out for a fascinating mix of stories ranging from the supernatural to sports drama. In this article, we are going to Let’s dive into the top 5 of this year’s best-selling mangaexploring what makes each of them unique and why they have captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world.

Blue Lock: Revolutionizing Sports Manga

Blue Lock leads the list with an impressive total of 10,527,146 copies sold, distributed in 4 volumes published this year. This series, created by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, has revolutionized the sports genre in manga. The plot revolves around an audacious training program to find Japan’s best striker, capable of competing on soccer’s world stage. What sets Blue Lock apart is its unique focus on psychology and character development.along with intensely dynamic action sequences that keep readers on the edge of their seats.

Jujutsu Kaisen: A Fascinating Supernatural World

Secondly, we find Jujutsu Kaisencon 8,541,411 copies sold and 4 new volumes this year. Gege Akutami’s work combines elements of horror, action and dark fantasy. Follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a teenager who finds himself involved in a dangerous world of curses and sorcery.. The series has been praised for its Exciting narrative and character developmentas well as for its impressive art that brings to life its chilling and sometimes grotesque battle scenes.

One Piece: The Incombustible Voyage of the Pirates

One PieceEiichiro Oda’s perennial favorite, takes third place with 7,197,532 copies sold, divided into 3 volumes. Although it has been in publication for more than two decades, it is still one of the most popular and beloved manga in the world. The adventures of Luffy and his crew of pirates in search of treasure continue to capture the imagination of readers, thanks to their rich narrative, memorable characters and a world full of creativity and adventure.

Oshi no Ko: Drama and Entertainment

Created by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, it has sold 5,413,091 copies in 4 volumes this year. This manga offers a unique look at the world of entertainment and idolatry in Japanmixing drama, romance and mystery. The story follows two young people whose lives change drastically when they enter the entertainment industry.offering a critical and often moving insight into this fascinating world.

Chainsaw Man: A Bloody and Exciting Twist

Last but not least, the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto, with 5,348,618 copies sold in 3 volumes. This manga has been acclaimed for its unique approach and its risky narrative. The story follows Denji, a young man in debt who becomes a demon hunter to survive. What sets Chainsaw Man apart is its mix of graphic violence, dark humor, and moments of surprising emotion.creating an unforgettable reading experience.

Manga in 2023 has been a showcase of creativity and diversity, with each title in the top 5 shining with its unique style and captivating narrative. From the exciting world of sports in search of Japan’s best striker to the epic adventures of the Grand Line, these manga have not only dominated the sales charts, but have also enriched the cultural landscape, offering stories that will resonate in the hearts of fans. readers for a long time.