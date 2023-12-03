Find out what some of Iron Man’s coolest armor looks like in the future.

Tony Stark has created hundreds of suits of armor in his life

Tony Stark’s suits They are a good example of the potential of one of the greatest geniuses that can be found in the Marvel Universe. Tony Stark doesn’t stand out for anything particularly special beyond his intelligence and resources, but Stark has always stood out for designing amazing suits that have been able to take on some of Marvel’s most important threats. However the Tony Stark Earth 616 isn’t the only genius who has the ability to craft incredible armor.

In fact, there are characters who can even do them better than the iconic Avenger. These are the 5 versions of Iron Man suits most incredible in the Marvel Universe:

Iron Lad

Although Nathaniel Richards becomes the iconic villain Kang In an uncertain future for him, there is a version of him on Earth-6311 who took over from Iron Man. One of Nathaniel’s main qualities that should be highlighted is that he devised the technology of his suit independently and did not need the direct involvement of Tony Stark to help him design his team. In fact, Iron Lad’s suit was rather a prototype of the armor he would wear as Kang.

Iron Lad was the natural evolution of Iron Man in the team of Young Avengers when he traveled to Earth-616 in an effort to avoid his fate as Kangand quickly proved to be a very worthy successor in his role as leader.

Iron Man from Universe 2099

2099 is one of the continuities that features some of the coolest alternate versions of classic Marvel characters. In this reality, Sonny Frisco becomes the Iron Man of the new era for a team of Avengers that had just emerged. Still, Frisco’s suit functioned in a very similar way to the classic Iron Man armorbut the design maintained the futuristic line that Universe 2099 had accustomed us to, with similar versions such as Spider-Man 2099 o Ghost Rider 2099.

Iron Man from Civil War

After the events that occurred in Secret Wars, fans were able to see a reality in which the Civil War never ended. Instead, the United States was divided between territories controlled by the Captain America or Iron Man, and the fight continued until the two Avengers finally teamed up to fight their true common enemylos Skrulls.

What is most striking about this Iron Man is the way the suit is built. In this case, the mask was transparent as it was intended to continually express his mission in the Civil War. During that conflict, Tony Stark was in favor of heroes not having secret identities. Therefore, the armor constantly shows its identity to the world, so it remains true to its principles.

Tecnópolis, the Iron Man city

The clash between Earth-616 and Earth-1610 caused the emergence of a new reality. This also brought about the creation of Technopolisa city designed and run by Tony y Arno Stark which was very advanced in technology. The most curious thing about this place is that a disease began to spread among the population, forcing everyone to wear an Iron Man suit to be able to survive in it. A place where each citizen had to wear their own armor, each one with different characteristics.

An AI like Iron Man

It seems inevitable that in any future, even those of fiction, AIs will end up gaining importance in the world. Stark-Self was an AI created by Tony Stark, which was considered the good version of Ultron. Stark-Self used pieces of one’s own mind in a very complex AI system that could make decisions that the original Tony Stark would make. Stark-Self is the definitive version and immortal of an absent Tony Stark, who would make all the decisions he decided.

