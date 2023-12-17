A good assortment of recommendations that can be a perfect option for a Christmas gift.

Christmas is around the corner and there is no better gift than a good story with which to pass the hours. It is very possible that a large part of people think that the comics market is exclusively linked to superheroes, and although a large part of the industry is focused on this sector, there are many stories with more adult overtones that fit the needs of every type of person. There are noir, science fiction or even war comics. It's all a matter of researching and discovering which comic is perfect for you.

This time I want to recommend 5 comics that could be a perfect gift for these holidays to spend in the company of family and friends. Grab a pen and paper so you don't miss anything I tell you. Whether you're giving it to yourself or thinking of someone else… these are my 5 best recommendations for giving at Christmas:

Adrastea

Mathieu Bablet is one of the great exponents in the current comics market. With a large number of stories that touch on various areas, Bablet is a narrative genius with a very particular drawing. In Adrastea tells us a story in which mythology plays a fundamental role. The protagonist is cursed to live forever and, therefore, goes to Mount Olympus to ask the gods why he was cursed with such a condition and how he would finally be allowed to die to be with the person he loved in his past.

Along his path he will meet incredible characters who will begin to make sense of everything that happened to him. A story inspired by Greek mythology conceived from a very particular perspective that mixes intimate details of the characters with large landscapes in a unique visual style.

Kill or be killed

Ed Brubaker y Sean Phillips They are one of the best couples in the world of comics. Ed Brubaker is known for his ability to create complex, exciting and often dark stories, with many intertwined plots that end up having unexpected twists and very well developed characters. Phillips is the artist who complements this very well, with his art style perfectly suited to noir and crime stories, making Brubaker's narratives come to life in a unique way.

In Kill or be killed The team that was in charge of Criminal and Fatale returns with a story full of intrigue that shows a young man who feels forced to kill bad people for some inexplicable reason. A thriller comic that moves away from the duo's characteristic noir aesthetic, but that continues to maintain the essence of both.

Hoka Hey!

This has been, without a doubt, one of the best comics that has been produced this year. Hoka Hey! It is a work that sublimely addresses the Western theme., which has become very popular in the world of cartoons. In fact, Western themes, when approached creatively, can be one of the best genres that provide a solid foundation for analyzing universal themes and the complexity of being human. Hoka Hey! proposes a challenging story that explores the best and worst of the human condition.

Beyond that, each vignette will feel like a painting and it is a visual marvel that also stands out for its incredible drawing and color.

The murderer

There are a good handful of adaptations whose original material comes from comics. Watchmen, devised by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, was a comic that revolutionized the industry and had its own film adaptation. Some other good examples could be V of Vendetta, 300 o Hellboy. One of the most recent is the comic The Killer, which inspired the film directed by David Fincher and headed by Michael Fassbender.

Screenwriter Matz and artist Luc Jacamon are responsible for creating this brilliant suspense thriller that will leave you breathless until its final pages.

Hellboy

Hellboy is a comic that is part of a very large universe that was created by writer and artist Mike Mignola. One of the main reasons why Mike Mignola stands out is because of his unique and distinctive art style that did not go unnoticed in the comics world. The dark aesthetic and the use of shading contribute to giving Hellboy a very characteristic, unmistakable visual appearance. This style has influenced many artists. The story of Hellboy combina elements of folklore, mythology and occultism in an original and unique way. Mignola managed to move away from typical superhero stories, exploring a dark and supernatural world.

