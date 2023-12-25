The search for a new monitor is not a trivial matter. When I decided to make the jump to 4K, I did a lot of research What was the monitor that fit my needs? (and my budget). Although I considered the option of going for a 1440p 144 Hz monitor, I finally decided to opt for 4K 60 fps, especially to get the best visual performance from the latest generation of consoles, and the truth is that I have absolutely no regrets.

Although it is true that the market offered the possibility of purchasing 4K 144 Hz models, this option was too expensive to be able to make such an investment. Once those were ruled out, and taking into account what I was asking of my future monitor, I ended up opting for the BenQ EW3270Uwhich currently costs 329.00 euros on Amazon, a figure much lower than what I paid at the time.

Naturally, when looking for a device for the new consoles, the first thing was to find a monitor that could offer me the desired 4K, and this BenQ does it without any problem. In fact, an aspect that not many notice and What this monitor is wonderful about is its internal rescaling. When I acquired it, my Gaming PC did not go beyond 1080p, so it was necessary for this function to be of sufficient quality as possible so as not to notice my games being blurred, and the truth is that it more than complies in that sense.

This aspect was much more important to me than having double the Hertz, and although it is true that there are times when it would not hurt to be able to enjoy that feature, the 60 Hz they offer are more than enough. Where it does stand out is in its size, since thanks to its 32 inches it is not only an ideal screen for consuming multimedia content, but In terms of productivity, my work has improved considerably.. It's like having two screens in the same setup.

Logically, everything I have mentioned would be in vain if the quality of its panel were not good enough, and the truth is that it is. With a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, and its VA panel, is the monitor that has offered me the best colors of all the ones I have had. Furthermore, although it is not its strong point, it also has support for HDR10, so we can use it if we wish. Finally, it is necessary to highlight that, when wanting to have the consoles and the PC connected, it had several connections, and in this case it offers two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort port.

