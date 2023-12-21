The Amazon Fire TV is a versatile device that gives you a wide range of streaming services, the ability to install games and control other devices connected to the same home network through Alexa.

However, like any device, it can experience failures and errors over the years that affect its performance.

In this sense, if your Fire TV has problems connecting to the server or for return to the home interfacedon't despair, there is a four-step trick that can easily solve these problems and many others.

There are many factors why your device can begin to fail and present errors, but here we tell you how to apply the trick so that everything returns to normal and the equipment works as before.

Steps to apply the 4-point trick on Fire TV

The first step is to open the Setting on your Amazon Fire TV. You can easily find this option in the main menu of the interface. Now, within Settings, select the option My account and then Amazon account. This is where the magic begins to solve most of the problems that arise with the media player. Scroll down until you find the option Cancel registration and click on it. It should be noted that this step is crucial to reset certain aspects of the device that may be causing the problems. Then, you will have to follow a few simple on-screen steps to confirm your choice. Once the entire process is complete, the Fire TV will be unlinked from your Amazon account. Finally, restart your computer and that's it.

Now, after unregister on Amazon Fire TV, it's time to sign back in with your Amazon account. This final step is significant to restore all features and services associated with your device.

Once completed, check if the four step trick It has resolved the problems you were experiencing.

It is worth mentioning that deregistering is the centerpiece of this trick. Doing so will completely delete all personal data associated with Fire TV.

This step not only solves connectivity and performance errors, but it is also essential if you want to link it to a different account or are going to sell it or even give it away for any reason. So the key is deregistration.