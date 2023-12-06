The soap opera accompanies more or less the entire post-scudetto summer. Italian champions Milan decide to focus on Charles De Ketelaere to strengthen the team: an attacking midfielder capable of also acting as an attacker, depending on the occasion, for a plus of imagination and new ideas in front of goal. With Bruges it’s a push and pull that lasts months, for the Rossoneri it’s the snapshot of a way of understanding the market, different from many first-tier teams. Young, talented footballers with lots of room for improvement, with all the risks involved.