As tradition dictates, Nintendo has shared the list of the 30 most downloaded games of the year in the Japanese eShop.

We are in the last days of the year 2023, and it is normal that we are anxious about what 2024 has in store for us. But, yes, first we have to take a look at what this year has been, especially glorious for Nintendo Switch.

Games of the caliber of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder o Pikmin 4 They have been launched on Nintendo Switch, a console that still has a lot of war to fight.

In fact, we already know that in 2024 it will be the turn of Another Code: Recollection, Princess Peach: Showtime, Mario vs. Donkey Kong or Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, among other first party titles.

However, the thing is not only with Nintendo. If Switch has something good, it is its enormous and varied catalog of games, with viral games, high-quality indies, and some especially popular games in Japan.

A few days before closing the year 2023, Nintendo has shared the top 30 most downloaded games of 2023 on the Japanese Nintendo eShop.

The 30 favorite games of the Japanese

The Japanese may continue to opt for the traditional physical format. However, this year too they have swollen to download digital games of Nintendo Switch in the eShop.

As in previous years (here you can see the 2021 ranking), Nintendo has shared sales data from its digital store, Nintendo eShop, in the last 12 months in Japan.

Are included all sales made between January 1 and December 20, 2023. The operations carried out on these days will count towards next year's ranking.

Curiously, in first place is not a first party game from Nintendo, but the viral game Suika Game. Better known as ''the watermelon game''this nice puzzle game has become the biggest phenomenon of 2023.

It is followed by two powerful Nintendo Switch exclusives, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom y Pikmin 4.

Here you can see the top 30 in full:

Suika Game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pikmin 4 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Dragon Quest Monsters: El Príncipe Oscuro Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Splatoon 3 Overcooked 2 Super Mario RPG Remake Fire Emblem Engage Monster Hunter Rise The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Pokémon Púrpura Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 51 Worldwide Games Animal Crossing: New Horizons Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Minecraft Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Human: Fall Flat Persona 4 Golden Among Us Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru Pikmin 2 Pokémon Escarlata Nintendo Switch Sports Pikmin Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban

With the exceptions of the latest Dragon Quest, the Mega Man compilations, or both Momotaro Dentetsu games, it is very possible that the European or American ranking is quite similar. For example, Sports games like NBA 2K24 or EA Sports FC 24 do not appear in Japan.

Suika Game remains the viral surprise of 2023 on Nintendo Switch, surrounded by the best exclusives that the hybrid console has received this year. Special mention for Pikmin 4, which is already the best-selling of the entire saga in Japan.