The WiFi router is the device that allows you to be connected to the Internet and enjoy everything that the network offers. From your mobile phone to your TV, including your computer, you depend on it to access information and entertainment.

But this device is not foolproof, and sometimes it can fail and cause you problems. When this happens, the connection becomes slow or unstableand you have a hard time doing things as simple as watching a video or downloading a file.

Therefore, it is important that you know how to solve possible router failures and keep it in good condition for stable operation. A simple tip to improve your Internet connection is to apply the 30 centimeter rule.

Consists in Maintain a separation of at least 30 centimeters between the router and other electronic devices, such as speakers, televisions, microwaves, and more. In this way, interference that affects the speed and quality of the signal is avoided.

When the 30 centimeter rule doesn't work with your router, what to do?

Gettyimages

And at 30 centimeter rule it doesn't work for you improve the WiFi connection in your home, don't worry, it is a situation that can happen. There are still other options that you can apply to solve this problem.

Here, we explain some alternative solutions that will help you optimize your router so that it offers a better signal and you can browse faster and without interruptions:

Check the WiFi standard of your router

If you want to improve the quality of your WiFi connection, you may need to change your router for a more modern one. Recent models use faster WiFi standards and have more antennas, allowing them to transmit data at higher speeds and cover a larger area.

Older routers, on the other hand, use slower WiFi standards, such as 802.11b or 802.11g, and have fewer antennas, which limits their performance, but above all their range.

Check the number of devices connected to the WiFi router

Depositphotos

A form of improve your WiFi speed is to reduce the number of devices that connect to your router. Some may consume more bandwidth than others and slow down browsing.

Check which devices are connected to your network and disconnect those you don't need. Likewise, you can opt for a more powerful router that can support more connections without losing performance.

Check network coverage

To avoid connection problems, even applying the 30 centimeter rule, another option is for the router to offer adequate coverage. However, some factors such as the size of the house, the number of floors or the thickness of the walls can affect the quality of the signal.

To solve this problem, you can use devices such as range extenders or Mesh WiFi systems, which allow you extend the range of the WiFi router and ensure a stable and uniform connection throughout your home.

Place the router antennas correctly

The orientation of the router's antennas is crucial to have a good connection. Place them correctly, since if they are in a bad position it can affect the Internet signal.

Find the position that best suits your needs, depending on the devices you use most and the distance they are from the router. This way, you can make the most of data transmission.