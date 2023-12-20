Suara.com – In this article, Suara.com will explore the most expensive players who are currently the mainstay of the Indonesian National Team.

Who are they, and how does their contribution shape the achievements of the national team?

Let's explore together the greatness of Indonesian football stars. Data collected based on Transfermarkt.

1. Shayne Pattynama – IDR 11.30 billion

Indonesian National Team wing defender, Shayne Pattyanama (center) appears in the 2026 World Cup Qualification match in the Asian zone against host Brunei Darussalam at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan, Tuesday (17/10) evening WIB. (doc. PSSI)

Shayne Pattynama, a talented soccer player, attracted attention with a transfer value of IDR 11.30 billion.

His achievements and contributions on the field make him a valuable investment in the world of football today.

2. Sandy Walsh – IDR 11.30 billion

Indonesian national team player, Sandy Walsh. (Instagram/sandywalsh)

Sandy Walsh, with a transfer value of IDR 11.30 billion, is in the spotlight in the world of football.

His skills and dedication on the field make him a worthwhile investment, making a significant contribution to his team as well as creating a positive impact in the game.

3. Jordi Amat – IDR 13.9 billion

Jordi Amat and Melissa Cardona. (Doc. JDT)

Jordi Amat is the player recorded with the highest transfer value, reaching IDR 13.91 billion.

His defensive skills and experience make him a valuable asset in his team's squad. His success on the field reflects a solid investment in strengthening the football team's defense.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam