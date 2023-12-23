As we promised you about a week ago, here it begins! the second phase of the Ruetir.com Awards 2023!

You already know that, during these last few days, you have had the opportunity to vote in the different categories and now, with more than 4,100 votes that you have registered in the survey, we have selected the 5 titles with the most votes from each one. Every day we will publish a category with its corresponding survey for you to vote on.

As in previous installments, we start with the best nintendo game of the year, which has released some games this year on its star console of the moment, Switch. Nintendo has delighted us with great works and the ones with the most votes in the first phase are the ones that now become candidates in this second phase.

In the coming days, we will share the surveys for the rest of the categories, so we recommend you stay tuned. You can vote for the five nominees below:

Super Mario RPG, Bayonetta Origins and F-Zero 99 were close to qualifying.

What title did you vote for? Don't hesitate to share it in the comments!