Christmas, that magical date when we meet with family and friends, share special moments and eat lots of sweets. It is also a date when we usually give gifts to our loved ones, but, Ah! What can you give to someone to whom you have already given everything? Without a doubt, it can often become a titanic task. For this same reason, I have brought together my colleagues from Xataka to talk about their favorite booksthose that we cannot stop recommending, and without limiting ourselves to a specific theme, so in this list there will be a great variety.

‘Only great love’

The recommendation of Alberto de la Torre.





I won’t be surprised either and I’ll come back with a sports book. ‘Unico Grande Amore’ (20.80 euros) by Toni Padilla is much more than that, a book written by a Catalan who, in addition to being a journalist, is truly sick of Italy and everything that surrounds it.

Unico Grande Amore is Italy, travel, Italy, food, Italy… and, after Italy, Italy. Because its pages narrate a journey throughout the country, jumping from city to city, from pasta to pasta and, above all, from story to story. Oh, and football. A different travel book that tells all the good and bad things about a country that, we don’t know why, many Spaniards are so hooked on.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

‘Misery’

Carlos Prego’s recommendation.





Long live horror literature. Anyone who knows me knows that from a very young age it is the genre that I enjoy the most and to which I dedicate the most hours. And in 2023 I have had the pleasure of chaining, one after another, great works that have made me tremble and vibrate with pleasure when I look at their pages. There are a few.

In novels, the great, enormous, tremendous, surprise of 2023 for me has been ‘Misery’ (16.10 euros). I know, it is a work with a few decades behind it. And I know too, it’s one of Stephen King’s classics. Perhaps that was why he had been putting off reading it over the years. I am a lover of King’s work, but for some reason – certainly wrong – I had always prioritized his most recent works and editorial novelties over the great classics. In fact, I didn’t read ‘Carrie’ until a few years ago and I still have ‘It’ pending. Anyway, 2023 has been the year of discovery of ‘Misery’ and I cannot thank it more: vibrant, terrifying, with a delicious simplicity in the plot, mastery in the narration and a fascinating complexity in the development of the characters.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

‘Yo soy Providence’

Another recommendation from Carlos Prego.





In the comics section, this past year has been Junji Ito’s for me. And here I am not going to recommend a single book or saga. My advice extends to the wonderful and extensive compilation published in Spanish by ECC with some of the best works of the Japanese master. In the biographies chapter, my recommendation is the wonderful ‘I am Providence’ (30.40 euros), by ST Joshi, a masterful review of the figure of the master of masters when it comes to cosmic terror: HP Lovecraft. I just started the first volume of it and couldn’t be enjoying it more.

I Am Providence: The Life and Times of HP Lovecraft

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

‘At two it will be three o’clock’

Javier Jiménez’s recommendation.





‘At two it will be three’ (16.90 euros) by Sergi Pàmies. If the story in Spain were not a minor, tiny, tiny genre, there would be no city in the country that would not have its street dedicated to Sergi Pàmies. The third person in a trinity (along with Monzó and Zaldua) who from the peripheries tell the country “you don’t know what you’re missing.”

So you will understand that every time Pàmies releases a book it is a cosmic event. A handful of stories, yes; but what stories. My goodness, what stories.

At two it will be three

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

‘Hunch’

Another recommendation from Javier Jiménez.





‘Heart’ (17 euros) by Berta García Faet. I’m going to be totally honest: I don’t understand half of what García Faet does with words. I sit on the couch, open her books, read and turn pages. Many pages because her poetry collections are very long. Then I close the books and wonder what the hell did I just read?

But one can understand nothing of what is happening and yet be absolutely certain that one is seeing a spectacle of nature. I know it and doubly: when I was little I saw the northern lights and I have read García Faet.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

‘The final problem’

Javier Pastor’s recommendation.





I am not going to surprise my colleagues at Xataka: I am a faithful follower of Arturo’s career. Pérez-Reverte and his most recent novel, ‘The Final Problem’ (20.80 euros), I really liked. Among other things, because the plot and characters are quite different from what is usual in it, with protagonists often involved in military conflicts. The author himself has recognized that this novel is a tribute to the problem books of yesteryear, those with which Conan Doyle or Agatha Christie conquered us in the past. A detective novel that has the feel of the best Pérez-Reverte and in which one thing is certain: it is practically impossible to guess who the culprit was. Which is his thing, of course.

The final problem (Hispanic)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

‘Spike’

Another recommendation from Javier Pastor.





The crime novel is the great resource for those of us who enjoy popcorn books: entertaining page turners that are pure entertainment. Lorenzo Silva has always gone a little further with his novels in this area and with his well-known saga of Bevilacqua and Chamorro, because he usually intersperses vital reflections that are truths like fists. He recently escaped (I suppose temporarily) from those characters to give us ‘Púa’ (20.80 euros), a novel with ETA terrorism in the background and which reveals fantastic protagonists and a story. What he said: accompany with popcorn.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

‘The Simpsons will never end’

John Tones recommendation.





If you are a fan of The Simpsons and you are fed up with approaches to your favorite series that remain on the surface, in mere compilations of winks or that resort to the usual tired clichés, ‘The Simpsons will never end’ (33.20 euros ) is for you. A critical and dense approach to the phenomenon that covers absolutely all aspects of the series: from the origins and artistic roots of Matt Groening to how the start of the series was conceived, passing through the symposium of the nineties, the years of glory and the alleged debacle of recent years. The book goes into both the themes and messages of the series and its gestation, going through interesting lateral analyzes, such as the cultural context or the evolution of animation over the years. A highly documented and accessible wonder about one of the essential keys to the history of television.

THE SIMPSONS WILL NEVER END: CRITICAL HISTORIOGRAPHY OF A SERIES THAT CHANGED TELEVISION

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

‘Solo Leveling’

Jose García’s recommendation.





Christmas is as good a time as any to start ‘Solo Leveling’ (14.20 euros for the first book), by Chu-Gong. It is a Korean manwha that is worth it from start to finish. The plot is about how the weakest hunter in the world discovers that he can level up and how he becomes increasingly stronger. That’s the summary, but deep down there is much more.

It is a story that mixes action, spectacular combat, cool art, video game mechanics and goings-on in the shadows. Although I warn you: when you start you can’t stop, and this is said by someone who bought the first volume and in a week had already bought up to number six.

SOLO LEVELING 01: POSTCARD 1ST EDITION

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

‘Beyond’

The recommendation of Matías S. Zavia.





‘Beyond’ (25.65 euros) by Stephen Walker. The race to put the first man in space in the middle of the Cold War. A succession of frenetic stories about the rudimentary experiments that led to Yuri Gagarin’s historic flight.

The story is told not only from the Soviet side, which was the side of absolute secrecy, but also from the American side, which was basically the opposite. The seven astronauts of the Mercury program became as famous as Hollywood stars while the Kremlin chose the most humble and smiling townsman who was small enough to fit in a tiny capsule on top of a missile.

Beyond: The amazing story of the first human to travel to space (ESSAY)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

‘The survival of the richest. Escapist fantasies of technological billionaires

Rubén Andrés’ recommendation.





The last thing I read was ‘The survival of the richest. Escapist fantasies of technological billionaires’ by Douglas Rushkoff (19 euros). He has surprised me with his critical vision of the millionaires of Silicon Valley and his escapist tendency from the consequences of his actions.

A very interesting book for technology fans who want to discover a new point of view of the technological advances of the last 40 years.

Survival of the richest (2nd Ed.): Escapist fantasies of technological billionaires (ESSAY)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

josealbafotos on Pixabay, Panenka, Debolsillo, Aurora Dorada, Editorial Anagrama, La Bella Varsovia, Alfaguara, Ediciones Destino, Applehead Tema Creaciones, Norma Editorial, Capitán Swing SL

