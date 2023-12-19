It's clear that Call of Duty is a money-making machine. Even its weakest installment in years managed to eclipse big 2023 releases, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With this in mind, it is not surprising that there are already plans for the title that will arrive in 2025.

Because the premiere of the latest title can still be seen in the rearview mirror, official details of the 2024 installment remain a mystery; However, a report from Jez Cordena Windows Central journalist, suggests that we will visit the Gulf War in a new Black Ops.

As the first rumors of next year's game begin to rear their heads, another report sheds light on preliminary details of the title that would arrive in 2025. In case that information is accurate, it seems that we will return to the future.

Related Video: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Multiplayer Trailer

2025's Call of Duty will be a sequel to CoD: Black Ops 2, according to sources

The popular insider and journalist Tom Hendersonwho has an extensive history of success, published an article on the Insider Gaming portal that collects testimonies from supposed anonymous sources familiar with the development of the 2025 installment of the Activision franchise.

According to the report, multiple sources indicate that the 2025 Call of Duty will be a direct sequel to CoD: Black Ops II, a title that debuted more than 10 years ago and is considered by many to be one of the best in the saga. It is said that it will be set in 20305 years after the events of the second part.

Call of Duty: Black Ops II received praise for its campaign and multiplayer section

A previous rumor noted that the game would have remastered maps from the 2012 installment. While it appears that is still the plan, one of the sources stated that it will also include unpublished scenarios. The change is apparently a response to the poor reception of CoD: Modern Warfare III and its reused arenas from 2009's CoD: MW2.

The report mentions that the system will return “Pick 10” to create classes in the multiplayer component, which the game mode Gunfight will be available, that the movement will receive changes and that the zombie mode It will be based on rounds, as in the original deliveries.

Because Call of Duty's 2025 release is far away, many ideas are still on the planning table. In any case, these data lack official confirmation. We recommend taking the information with a grain of salt and waiting for Activision to share the first details of the next installments of its star franchise.

Will Call of Duty return to the future?

In an interview that took place a few months ago on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of intellectual property, Rob Kostichpresident of Activision, confessed that all deliveries are already planned until 2027.

But tell us, would you like the game to be a sequel to Black Ops 2? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read the latest Call of Duty news.

Related video: From worst to best – Call of Duty Games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente