Suara.com – The One Round Movement (GSP) continues to push for the 2024 presidential election to take place in one round. It is believed that this can provide political certainty and maintain the momentum of Indonesia's economic growth.

GSP General Chair Muhammad Qodari mentioned 2 objective reasons and 2 subjective reasons why the 2024 presidential election should be pushed to run in one round.

The first objective reason, said Qodari, is that the 2024 presidential election in one round saves more time. With the release of the presidential election winner in February 2024 of 50%+1, it will maintain the momentum of economic growth in Indonesia.

So that economic actors and investors have certainty to carry out their economic activities and do not need to wait until June 2024.

“Then people will soon be able to concentrate on other matters, whether they want to do business, traders on the stock market can trade, the IHSG is estimated to reach 8,000 next year. I'm sure it can be achieved if it's finished in February, but it's not certain if it's finished in June,” said Qodari at the Advanced Indonesia National Young Entrepreneur Volunteers (Repnas) discussion entitled “Measuring the One Round Presidential Election: Economic Side & Budget Efficiency”, in Jakarta, quoted on Tuesday (19/12/2023).

The second objective reason, said Qodari, is that it can save state finances amounting to IDR. 17 trillion. A budget of that size would be more useful if it were allocated to other policies or programs to help the community.

“The second objective is that this will save the budget, saving 17 trillion which can be used for subsidies, housing subsidies, education subsidies, green energy subsidies, food and fertilizer assistance for farmers, and so on,” said Qodari.

Meanwhile, regarding the first subjective reason, Qodari said he would provide political certainty from the start. This can avoid extreme polarization, because in the second round only two candidates will face each other.

Qodari said that the potential for extreme polarization would emerge, such as in the 2014, 2019 presidential elections and the 2017 DKI Jakarta regional elections because racial issues would emerge that would divide society.

Moreover, looking at recent political dynamics, Anies' position has the potential to face Prabowo. Anies himself is known to have received support from Ustadz Abdul Somad, Rizieq Shihab and Ijtima Ulama.

“Subjectively, firstly, we can avoid extreme polarization, in the second round I see that the potential for polarization is very large because once there are only two candidates, then we will face primordial issues including religious issues which will emerge again, especially since the constellation is Prabowo against Anies, Anies will definitely be plotted as Islamic candidate,” he said.

“Pak Prabowo apologizes for being branded as a Christian candidate, Mr Jokowi has been labeled as a Christian even though he is not a Christian, especially as Mr Prabowo's mother is Christian, his sister is Christian, his sister is Catholic and will very easily be labeled with primordial issues. “The verses and corpses that will come out are dangerous for our society,” he continued.

The second subjective reason, continued Qodari, is that the vice presidential candidate pair who has the potential to win the presidential election in one round is the Prabowo – Gibran pair.

This is reflected in survey trend data from various credible institutions which place the electability of candidate pair number 2, Prabowo Subianto – Gibran Rakabuming Raka consistently continuing to rise and is predicted to exceed 50%+1.

“The second subjective, in fact, we are then subjective based on the survey results. Subjective is not subjective because it is based on survey data. “I'm just saying that it's subjective because referring to Indicator data refers to Kompas data and not to EEP (Polmark) data, not to Roy Morgan data,” he said.

“If you use Eep data, Roy Morgan data then your attitude will be different, but I use Indicators, I use Compass, there are two subjective reasons and two objective reasons for Prabowo Gibran's one round,” he added.

Qodari further said, based on survey data from a well-known survey institute, the electability of the Prabowo-Gibran pair had reached 45 percent in early December.

Qodari predicts that if it is linear with an increase in electability of around 5 percent every month, then by mid-February Prabowo – Gibran can win one round.

“Because the last survey at the beginning of December, the numbers showed that the upward trend for Prabowo Gibran continued to increase. “My projection is that at the beginning of October Prabowo will be 35 percent, at the beginning of November with Gibran it will be 40 percent, then at the beginning of December it will be 45 percent,” explained Qodari.

“If it's linear at the beginning of January, it's already 50 percent, then at the beginning of February it will be 55 percent, and in mid-February the figure should be 57.5,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the same occasion, Chairman of the National Young Entrepreneur Volunteers (Repnas) Anggawira assessed that the one-round presidential election had a positive impact on the Indonesian economy.

“This round could be a positive thing to accelerate existing programs. That is our hope. The economic growth trend of 5% could be higher if the money supply gets bigger. “The breakthrough in financial policy in this new government is very important,” said Anggawira.

Apart from accelerating economic growth, Anggawira believes that the one-round presidential election can also speed up ongoing government programs.

“If there is one round, the opportunity to accelerate existing programs could be even faster,” he said.