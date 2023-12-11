COP29, the United Nations conference on combating climate change next year, will take place in Azerbaijan, in the capital Baku. It was only decided on Saturday, much later than when the host country for the event is usually chosen: until now, due to vetoes imposed by some countries, mainly Russia, it had not been possible to do so.

The COPs are organized on a rotation basis in the five regional groups into which the almost 200 UN countries are divided. For each conference, the countries in the rotating group can apply to organize it, or support the candidacy of another country. Then an agreement is reached by consensus, without formal votes, and the UN gives its approval. Usually everything goes smoothly, but this time things went differently. The turn for 2024 goes to the Eastern European Group, which includes 23 countries: for a long time Bulgaria had been the candidate with the most support, but Russia opposed any candidacy of a member country of the European Union, due to the sanctions that were imposed on her for the invasion of Ukraine.

The situation was resolved thanks to an agreement between two other countries that were candidates to host COP29 and which until a few days ago opposed each other: Azerbaijan and Armenia. The two states are historically rivals and have recently been at the center of an international crisis: in September, Azerbaijan finally took control of Nagorno Karabakh, the breakaway state on its territory that was inhabited mainly by ethnic Armenians. But just last Thursday the two governments announced the start of peace talks to normalize their relations.

Formally whether Azerbaijan will host COP29 will be decided with the approval of the COP28 outcome document which is underway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and will last at least until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there are already those who have criticized the fact that the next conference on combating climate change, like this year’s, will be held in a country that exports fossil fuels, the use of which is the main cause of global warming. Azerbaijan is in fact one of the members of OPEC+, the enlarged group of oil exporting countries. After the start of the war in Ukraine it became an increasingly important natural gas supplier for the European Union (including Italy), in strategies to reduce dependence on Russian gas.

However, Azerbaijan is also a country in which there is not full freedom of expression, and for this reason too the choice to hold COP29 there has already been contested. In particular, we are talking about the fact that last July the Azerbaijani police arrested Gubad Ibadoghlu, a professor at the London School of Economics and researcher on corruption in Azerbaijan who had criticized the national oil industry, on charges of money counterfeiting and extremism. In September the European Parliament passed a motion calling for an investigation into Ibadoghlu’s arrest.

The 2025 conference, COP30, will be organized in Belem, Brazil: this decision will also be formalized in the final document of COP28, but has been known since last May.