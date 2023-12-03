The champions of the three classes of the world championship and the SBK world championship were awarded

December 3, 2023

Last year they were held in Rimini, this year in Liverpool, but the main character has always been him: Pecco Bagnaia. The FIM Awards were held on Saturday and champions from different disciplines were honored in a unique celebration of this year’s achievements.

With the 2023 title Bagnaia he entered a exclusive club con Marc Marquez e Valentino Rossi: they are the only three to have won the MotoGP two years in a row.

Together with Bagnaia they received the medal of the 2023 FIM Moto2 world champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and the 2023 FIM Moto3 world champion, James Masia (Leopard Racing).

Medal for the 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista, the champion of the 2023 FIM JuniorGP Finetwork Angel Piqueras (and in 2024 we will see him in Moto3), Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40), first FIM Enel MotoE world champion (MotoE was considered a cup until last year).

Medals were also presented to Nicolo Bulega, Supersport world champion with Aruba Ducati and the Supersport 300 world champion, the Dutch Jeffrey Buis.