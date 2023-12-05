The legendary Lorenzo Bandini Trophy, now in its thirtieth edition, this year adds a similar trophy linked to the WEC to the recognition for a prominent Formula 1 personality.

Lando Norris, McLaren’s ace, will join a long list of champions who have collected their award over the years: Schumacher, Hamilton, Vettel, Verstappen, Leclerc and Raikkonen among many.

At the same time, the organizers announced that the first Bandini Motor Valley – WEC Trophy was awarded to Isotta Fraschini with this motivation: “For the great project to relaunch the brand which starts from participation in the 2024 World Endurance Championship”.

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH-C

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 10 December at the Sala dell’Arengo of the Palazzo del Podestà in Faenza and Alessandro Fassina, president of Isotta Fraschini Milano Fabbrica Automobili, and Giuliano Michelotto, owner of Michelotto Engineering who oversaw the design and launch of the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione which will participate in the World Endurance Championship next year.

Alessandro Fassina, President of Isotta Fraschini: “The Bandini Trophy, which has seen all the greatest protagonists of F1 awarded over the last thirty years, is one of the most prestigious awards in the world of Motorsport. For all of us at Isotta Fraschini, being part of it is a great satisfaction that we will try to honor as best we can.”

Giuliano Michelotto, owner of Michelotto Engineering: “For the company I founded over half a century ago, receiving such an authoritative award enriches a history of successes which has reached prestigious heights precisely in endurance racing. The ambitious presence of Isotta Fraschini among our customers is a challenge that stimulates us to aim higher and higher.”