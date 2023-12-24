Linux is one of the groups of most common operating systems and most used, especially by developers, but also by users at any level. It includes Ubuntu, Debian and other systems that you may use and is characterized by having to use commands to perform operations. There are versions, especially the most modern ones, that offer apps or graphical interfaces, But it is recommended that you learn a series of basic commands to perform actions that can make your work in Linux easier.

Why use these commands and not graphical interfaces? First of all, for speed, because you don't have to open windows or applications and you can perform several steps in less time, especially if you want to execute several commands quickly. And also for convenience, because once you learn these commands and get used to using them, you will perform tasks with much more agility than another more conventional way, opening programs, clicking or dragging files.

The man command, which we put first, is used to open the user manual of any command and gives us information about its operation, its syntax and the options it offers. To view the complete manual of a command, we will write man [nombre_comando] such as man touch

The touch command helps us to generate empty file in current directory or in the directory that we want. We can choose the location of said file as well as its nature. If we want to open a text file called Work within the Documents directory we will write

touch /inicio/nombredeusuario/Documentos/Trabajo.txt

The echo command will write a line of text to the screen. To put Hello ADSLZONE we will write echo «Hello ADSLZONE»

The rm command deletes a file within a directory, so it is one of the most important commands that we should know. To delete the previous file that we had created with the touch command we will write rm Trabajo.txt

This action allows you to execute commands as superuser, that is, tasks that require administrator permission. When you write it, the system will ask us for a password to identify ourselves and will give us a time for that session as superuser to execute sudo commands. Its syntax is sudo [nombre_comando]

This command helps us to know the current directory location which we are working on. Simply typing pwd returns the full directory path.

It is used to change the current working directory. We will have to write cd followed by the path of the directory we want to go to

With this command the system will show us the content of a directory.

It is one of the most used commands and teaches us the content of a text file. For example, to see the content of the file created previously, we will write cat Job.txt

Serves for copy both files and entire directories. We will write cp followed by the name of the file and the path where we want it to be copied

This command is used to create new directories. For example mkdir Photos or, to create a directory called Family within Photos, we will write mkdir Photos/Family

With this command we can delete directories that are empty.

Serves for Search text within files. If we want to find the word food within a file, we will run grep food Job.txt

It will show us the first ten lines of a file.

Cut and show lines of a file.

They are two commands that go together and that serve both to compress as to decompress a series of files.

This command is used to manually close a process that is running and is used for programs that are not responding.

By executing this command we will return the information about our machine. Your name, operating system and kernel.

They are commands that are used to run a file in a text editor. Nano and vi will already be integrated into the operating system, while to use jed you have to install it.

With this command we will find files within the database.