In mid-September of last year, 90 videos and images of a long-awaited video game began to circulate. The title was none other than the rumored 'GTA VI', whose launch had not yet been announced. After a few days it was confirmed that the leaked material was real and Rockstar Games ended up making the project official.

The Take-Two Interactive subsidiary had been breached, but the most surprising thing was not the fact that a firm of such caliber failed to stop the cyberattack, but the peculiar way in which it materialized: an Amazon Firestick, a television, a mobile phone and a teenager who was in police custody were enough.

Arion Kurtaj, the Rockstar Games hacker

Arion Kurtaj was out on bail after being arrested and accused of hacking some of the most important multinationals in the world with the band Lapsus$. The authorities had seized his laptop and sent him to a hotel in London while the judicial process continued, but this did not stop him from continuing to do his thing.

The young man used the technological elements that he had at his disposal in the accommodation to break into Rockstar Games and steal the aforementioned material. And if that weren't enough, he logged into the corporate Slack and left a message threatening to publish the game's source code if they didn't contact him within the next 24 hours.

After a few days, Kurtaj finally published some of the data under the pseudonym TeaPotUberHacker, but he was not clever enough to cover his tracks and was arrested again. Now, according to Bloomberg, he has been found guilty of a variety of charges, including blackmail and fraud against NVIDIA.





But reaching this conclusion has not been an easy task, since justice has had to address the case taking into account that Kurtaj has autism spectrum disorder. In this sense, a jury had the task of determining whether or not the crimes were committed with criminal intent, but the conclusion was discouraging for the young man.

According to members of Southwark Crown Court, he still intends to return to cybercrime as soon as possible. This, combined with Judge Patricia Lees' conclusion that the attacks caused millions in losses, Kurtaj has been sentenced to remain in hospital indefinitely.

In this way, the man now convicted by justice will remain in a medical center with surveillance at least “until the doctors consider that he is no longer a danger.” Along with Kurtaj, a 17-year-old young man, also a member of Lapsus$, has also been sentenced, in this case, to remain 17 months in a juvenile rehabilitation center.

