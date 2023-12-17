Elsa Tortonda has been proclaimed as the best voice in this country. The talent of Luis Fonsi's team has won La Voz 2023 thanks to the viewers who, with their votes, have made her the winner.

In the Blind Auditions he chose the 'team' Fonsi and he was not wrong. Her coach has trusted her at all times and thanks to her spectacular talent she has managed to fulfill her dream and win the contest.

The talent, who already knew what it was like to get on the stage of La Voz because she participated a few years ago on Melendi's team in La Voz Kids, has fallen in love with the public during the edition.

Elsa was born on May 29, 2004 in Badajoz. It is clear that one of her great passions is music and the first song she risked singing was by Serrat.

Since she was little she has admired Alejandro Sanz because she is an artist who has always inspired him and that is why she chose When Nobody Sees Me for the Grand Final.

One of the things that no one knows about her is that before going on stage she always kisses her cross.

One of his great weaknesses is his sister, although his parents have also supported him in everything. Do you want to know everything about the winner of The Voice 2023? Find out in the video above!