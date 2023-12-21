Los best Nintendo Switch games Not only have they marked history in the legacy of the console since 2017, they have also served to build a unique and unbeatable community in the world of video games. In fact, this Christmas becomes the perfect time in which you, as players and Nintendo lovers, can give a gift to whoever you want, or treat yourself with this list of the 15 best Switch games to give for Christmas.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As we have added in countless articles, this game is essential as Christmas gift. Don't you think? Being Tears of the Kingdom a title that has left us an indescribable feeling in our little gamer hearts.

Pikmin 4

Probably one of the most unique and original Nintendo titles in 2023. Pikmin 4 has managed to position itself as one of the best valued by the press and by the Nintendera community itself. The game has had such an impact that it has been nominated in several categories in the The Game Awardsmanaging to achieve a great impact among players during 2023.

In fact, it has helped the Nintendo franchise climb positions within the “hierarchy” of sagas that structure the Big N. If you have played it, we invite you to leave us your opinion about it, and if not, here is our analysis.

Furthermore, it is an incredible experience to take us on. our personal library to crown this Christmas or give joy to our favorite person.

Super Mario RPG

Super Mario RPG It has been another of the great joys that Nintendo has left us for this year 2023. The remake of The Legend of the Seven Stars It has not gone unnoticed among fans, and it has certainly been a breath of fresh air for Super Mario video games on Nintendo. Another incredible and essential title to face these last days of the year, and as a key gift for many seasoned fans and other newbies in the world of Nintendo's most famous plumber.

Super Mario RPG Analysis

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Super Mario Wonder It has been one of Nintendo's latest gems that has put a cherry on the cake to a year that has already been incredible. Wonder It has been one of the great surprises at the end of 2023 and at Ruetir.com we have left you a complete analysis of this gem and a complete guide with some key sections of the game.

Metroid Prime: Remastered

And to give a final touch to this article, we have Metroid Prime Remastered. An impressive gem to further chisel the legacy that Nintendo Switch is leaving in the video game industry. In fact, this remastering goes far beyond what it means to be a remaster title, since the game itself is almost a remake.

The reflection of the lights in the settings, the enemies, the gameplay, the character design and everything, They make Metroid Prime Remastered a more than recommended game to obtain for your Nintendo Switch this 2023. A perfect gift and we will be able to bring a smile to those who matter most to us for Christmas this year.

Metroid Remastered analysis

Red Dead Redemption

If you want to bring a touch of the old West to your Nintendo Switch, then the remaster of this gem of Rockstar For the console it will suit you in luxury. Follow the story of John Marston and immerse yourself in a world full of intrigue, betrayal and personal improvement. Face your past life and forge your future and that of your family through revenge, blackmail and blood.

Bayonetta Origins

Possibly one of the most profound experiences we fans of Bayonetta this 2023. And without a doubt a perfect game to give as a gift if you want to introduce someone new and close to the popular Nintendo saga. In this unique story we will learn more about the character, his background and past, and the forging of his own destiny over time. A highly recommended experience that will fit like a glove as a gift for any player who has a Nintendo Switch at home.

Hollow Knight

Probably a game well known to everyone, but with the passage of time, it has aged incredibly well, becoming one of the most loved, best valued and most played indie titles in the world as well. Nintendo Switch. If you know someone who has not had the opportunity to try it first-hand, we recommend that you wrap it in a gift package and send it to them this Christmas.

Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars is probably one of the most important indie titles of 2023. Despite being a multiplatform game, it is on Nintendo Switch where it reaches its full potential and gives us a much more personal gaming experience. It is inspired by the classics of 16 bits and manages to take us on a journey to the past of video games while telling us a unique story that is woven through hours of fun and depth in this unique RPG on the market.

Sea of ​​Stars tells us the adventures of 2 solstice brothers with the power of the sun and the moon. With some Incredible graphics and gameplay for its style, is certainly an unforgettable title in 2023 for Nintendo Switch. An incredible experience, an even more incredible gift.

Pokémon Scarlet or Purple

A fairly complex decision, and it is whether it is more profitable to get the Scarlet or Purple edition of the game that you received just a few days ago, the DLC from the Indigo Disc. We are talking about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple that will immerse us in a unique experience of the Pokémon saga like we have never felt before. Another 100% recommended game to give as a gift this Christmas to whoever you consider appropriate.

Fire Emblem Engage

Engage is currently one of the most played games on Nintendo Switch, and it has surprised both in story and design. The the Fire Emblem saga It is a classic in the video game industry, and the reality is that it never goes out of style. With a unique combat system and a story forged from the perspective of various characters, it will trap us in a spiral of fun, fantasy and originality that only Nintendo has managed to achieve over the years.

Blasphemous 2

He Game Kitchen classic It had a second installment that has managed to captivate fans of all types. In fact, this title has been crowned one of the best so far this year in the indie field. Blasphemous 2 is that game that fans of the Dark Souls aesthetic and metroidvania and roguelike style games will love. So we encourage you to wrap it in gift paper and send it to that little person you think will love it.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy It has been a success in many ways. And the game of Avalanche has managed to forge its own destiny between platforms, finally landing on Nintendo Switch with a version that lives up to what we expected. We leave you more information about it, but it is undoubtedly an essential title for fans of Harry Potter and the world created by JK Rowling.

Monster Hunter Rise

This game of Capcom saga, is probably the best title in the franchise that we have on Nintendo Switch. A unique game, with continuous updates, and that has managed to fit perfectly with what fans were expecting from it. Monster Hunter. Rise is a perfect gift for your fellow hunting lover, so don't wait any longer and get the title now at a candy price for this Christmas.

Persona 5 Tactics

And to close this very special article, we have Persona 5 Tactica, which has become another of the great surprises in landing at the last minute on Nintendo Switch. Being part of a legendary saga such as Persona, this title gives us a totally different perspective and experience in this iconic universe. A final touch and a perfect gift for those fans of the franchise who have a Nintendo Switch.

