Los best retro Nintendo Switch games have marked an entire stage and a legacy in the history of the Great N. From the legendary arcade games, to those that managed to engrave an unforgettable experience in the hearts of millions of children (who are now adults). It is because of that Nintendo has earned its place in the history of entertainment and video games, for having been the protagonist of creating great titles. In fact, today, we can also find some of the best retro Nintendo Switch games.

Well, the legacy of a company that was forged based on originality, creativity and effort, has also had its tribute in Nintendo Switch. These are the 13 best retro Nintendo Switch games that veteran Nintendo fans can't miss. Most of these titles are available thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online service and are some of the best Nintendo Switch games in history.

Super Metroid (SNES)

One of the most mythical stories of the bounty hunter Samus Aran. With new abilities, a completely new world to explore and a captivating story, this title is undoubtedly remembered by thousands of players of the Nintendo franchise, and missed by many others. Super Metroid laid the foundations on the SNES to make the franchise one of the most emblematic in the history of the Big N.

F-Zero X (N64)

This title was the precursor to futuristic racing at Nintendo. One of the driving games most missed by fans and that recently had a stellar comeback with F-Zero 99. A trip to the past in those arcade-style driving games that were so successful a couple of decades ago.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (N64)

Probably the most important Zelda game in terms of lore, and the most loved by the vast majority of fans. Ocarina of Time set a precedent on the Nintendo 64 with both past and future timelines of the game. It is a before and after in the saga itself, and also in Nintendo.

Metroid Fusion (GBA)

Metroid Fusion was released for Game Boy Advance, and once again places us in a setting of action, personal improvement and achievement of different levels that will really put us in a bind. If you love difficulty and going back to the origins of one of Nintendo's most important sagas, without a doubt Metroid Fusion is the ideal game.

Super Mario Bros 3 (NES)

Probably the most beloved Super Mario game. And from whom great things are expected in the future. Without a doubt a before and after for the franchise, just as Ocarina of Time was for Zelda. The title was released for the NES and carved Mario's name deep into the heart of Nintendo forever.

Tetris (Game Boy)

Tetris is that mythical game that practically all of us have played at some point in our lives. Well, the popular game that debuted on the Game Boy continues to be one of the most played and searched games on the internet today. An undaunted classic that never stops giving us joy and surprises. And also many headaches.

Paper Mario (N64)

Probably the Mario game that wanted to recover the essence of the old RPG, and that ended up creating a great line of games that has surprised millions with its difficulty, fun, and unique artistic design in the video game industry. Without a doubt one of those games to take into account and a true ode to the past of a franchise that has become an international success.

Phantasy Star IV (Mega Drive)

For lovers of this franchise, which was key in SEGA consoles, you will surely feel some nostalgia when remembering those times when playing games was much simpler and more direct than it is today. Phantasy Star is an ode to SEGA and Nintendo's early stages in the video game industry.

Donkey Kong Country (SNES)

A unique game that was a precursor to Super Mario. Released on SNES, Donkey Kong was the protagonist of a franchise that, without looking for it, would end up creating Nintendo's most legendary figure, our beloved plumber Super Mario.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX (Game Boy Color)

The Legend of Zelda has left us with great classics and retro games on Nintendo, and today we also have it available on Nintendo Switch thanks to the console's online mode. Originally coming out for the Game Boy Color, this game is unique and knew how to build a different legacy that would once again elevate Zelda to the top of the video game panorama of that time.

Super Mario 64 (N64)

Super Mario 54 is arguably the most innovative classic Mario title. For betting on creating new perspectives and bringing us an adventure from a totally different point of view than what we are used to. For all these reasons, without a doubt, Super Mario 64 deserves its special place on this list of the best retro Nintendo Switch games.

EarthBound (SNES)

An incredible plot and a unique world. This is what he promised us and managed to bring this iconic and special title to thousands. The adventure that undoubtedly redefined the experience of role-playing games on Nintendo consoles. EarthBound was and remains unique, and its timeless legacy has passed undaunted over the years. A unique and special title that certainly deserves every second of fun and plot it offers us.

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

While 2D perspective titles have always had their home at Nintendo, Castlevania and Konami's work has become something extremely unique over the years. Castlevania is one of those classics that marks an entire era and writes the history and legacy of an entire company. In fact, its entire collection of retro classic games can be enjoyed on Nintendo Switch today. One of the most important pillars in the video game industry and in the development of the metroidvania genre.