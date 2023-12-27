A new special promotion comes to GAME. The 12 Chimes of GAME arrive with two unique daily surprises. Only today you can take the opportunity to get a DualSense and Tintín: Los Cigarros del pharaoh at a reduced price.

Starting today and until December 31 on GAME you can take advantage of the special The 12 Chimes that brings two surprises every day. For a limited time only you can access unique offers that you can't miss.

The new surprises will only be available for a single day, so you must be very attentive to everything that is announced in GAME and GAME.es stores. What are the first two products to benefit from this promotion?

The first two bells of GAME are here

Well, on the one hand we have a command White PS5 DualSense for 49.99 euros. Take advantage of this price reduction if what you want is to get an additional controller to play with guests this Christmas or renew your device.

The second to Tintin Reporter: Pharaoh's Cigars for only 29.99 euros. Tintin Reporter: The Pharaoh's Cigars awaits you for both PS5, PS4 and Xbox consoles. So don't hesitate to get this adventure faithful to the famous comic.

Relive Tintin and Snowy's journey around the world solving puzzles and unraveling unique mysteries that will take you back to your childhood with this great interactive adventure. Remember that These two products are only discounted on December 26.

Remember that only today you can ring the bell with a DualSense for 49.99 euros and Tintin: The Pharaoh's Cigars for 29.99 euros thanks to the 12 Chimes from GAME and GAME.es stores. Check the offers until December 31.

