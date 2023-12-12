A journey through DC’s failures on the big screen

In the depths of DC’s filmography, there are films that, far from shining, sink into oblivion and criticism. In this universe of heroes and villains, not all stories have managed to fly high. Sometimes, even the most iconic characters are involved in plots that blur their essence, leaving a bitter taste on the palates of fans.

The voice of the public

The Letterboxd platform has become a thermometer of cinematic public opinion. Through it, we discover which DC films have greatly disappointed viewers. From stories that fail to capture originality to sequels that lose their way, the reasons for their failure are as varied as their characters.

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020): Disconnection with the origin

Average Letterboxd Rating: 2.1/5

Wonder Woman 1984 sought to continue the legacy of its predecessor, but veered towards a lighter and more comedic tone, disconnecting with fans. The plot, centered on a magical crystal and chaotic desires, failed to resonate with the depth and philosophy of the first film.

Supergirl (1984): Shadow of a Legacy

Average Letterboxd Rating: 2.0/5

Trying to replicate Superman’s magic, Supergirl came up short. The film failed to give its protagonist the same respect and authority that Clark Kent received, focusing more on her status and beauty than on her heroic deeds.

Suicide Squad (2016): Chaos and confusion

Average Letterboxd Rating: 2.0/5

The first attempt to bring the Suicide Squad to the big screen resulted in a mess caused by corporate interference. Last-minute changes and a troubled production resulted in a film that failed to satisfy almost anyone.

Justice League (2017): An incomplete puzzle

Average Letterboxd Rating: 1.9/5

Justice League underwent constant changes during its production, resulting in a confusing mix of reshoots and rewrites. However, it got a second chance with Zack Snyder’s version, which considerably improved the final product.

Batman and Robin (1997): The Camp That Divided

Average Letterboxd Rating: 1.8/5

Batman and Robin opted for a campy approach at a time when superhero films were beginning to become more serious. This tonal change was not well received, marking a before and after in how Batman would be treated in the future.

Jonah Hex (2010): Forgettable and generic

Average Letterboxd Rating: 1.8/5

Jonah Hex is an example of a failed adaptation, with a generic plot and uninteresting characters. It became one of the most forgotten and worst-rated films of the genre of that decade.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987): Confusion and disenchantment

Average Letterboxd Rating: 1.7/5

Christopher Reeve’s final appearance as Superman was marred by a confusing plot and poor visual effects, distancing himself from the success of his predecessors.

Steel (1997): A failed attempt at imitation

Average Letterboxd Rating: 1.7/5

Steel, starring Shaquille O’Neal, failed to capture the essence of the character, resulting in an adaptation that seemed more like a crude imitation of Batman.

Green Lantern (2011): The low point of superheroes

Average Letterboxd Rating: 1.5/5

Green Lantern is remembered as one of the most disappointing films of the decade, with an uninspired story and mediocre visuals. A stain on the character’s rich history.

Catwoman (2004): Bottom of the Barrel

Average Letterboxd Rating: 1.4/5

Catwoman transformed the iconic anti-heroine into a caricature of herself, with plot and visual effects decisions that made it a film that was more comedic than serious.

A past to forget

In DC’s cinematic history, we find both gems and failures. These less successful films remind us that even in a universe full of superpowers, true strength lies in a coherent narrative that is respectful of its characters. The evolution of superhero cinema continues, and with each film learned from past mistakes, a new opportunity opens up to redeem and reinvent these fantastic worlds.