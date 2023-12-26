What are the worst couples in the history of cinema? We review some of the worst examples that the seventh art has given us in terms of romantic love.

It's time to meet the 10 worst couples in the history of cinema. Romances in movies can be the success or failure of a story depending on how well they develop. With the right care and chemistry between the characters, the audience can become very interested in the blossoming of a couple's love. Other couples, however, seem strangely rushed or united by the mere fact of having an affair. Let's discover which are the worst examples of the seventh art!

1) Rey and Kylo Ren

Star Wars fans have many complaints with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The sudden romantic chemistry between Rey and Kylo Ren is one of them. Although some fans of the sequel trilogy have supported this pairing since Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But that doesn't mean these characters have the right chemistry. Definitely one of the worst couples in the history of cinema.

2) Harry Potter y Ginny Weasley

The romance of Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince It often leaves fans uneasy or disappointed. Not only have they not had any romantic relationships before this movie, but the added caveat that Ginny is the sister of Harry's best friend is disturbing. Of course, one of the worst couples that we can find in works of fiction.

3) Allison Reynolds and Andrew Clark are one of the worst couples

The relationship between Allison Reynolds and Andrew Clark in The club of five It doesn't age well. And, if we reflect on how these two come together, it's easy to understand why. With few romantic moments between them, Andrew and Allison's sudden kiss at the end seems to come out of nowhere. In short, one of the romantic stories with one of the worst couples ever filmed.

4) Roger y Jessica Rabbit

Perhaps one of the strangest couples in film history, Roger and Jessica Rabbit in Who cheated on roger rabbit?, inspires comedy just because of how ill-matched they are. Jessica is a beautiful and sophisticated woman, while Roger is a goofy and capricious rabbit. Despite this and their bumps, they are happy together. When Jessica Rabbit is asked why she is with Roger, she simply responds: “He makes me laugh.” Definitely one of the worst couples in the history of cinema.

5) Poppy y Branch

Poppy and Branch prove that opposites don't always attract in Trolls. Although the two have a lot to learn from each other, there is no indication anywhere that they may fall in love until the film declares it so. The princess is an optimistic gnome who enjoys the happiness of singing, while Branch is a sullen gnome who refuses to sing. The two fight and end up forging a supportive friendship. At the end of the film, Branch declares his love for Poppy by singing. This moment is very free. After all, neither character had shown romantic attraction to the other until that point. Certainly, one of the worst couples in the history of cinema.

6) Anna and Kristoff are one of the worst couples in cinema

There are many flexible parts in Frozen: The ice kingdom. And, because of this, the main romance between Anna and Kristoff happens too abruptly to seem serious. Especially since Anna spends most of the movie thinking that she's in love with someone else. It is not uncommon in Disney movies for couples to fall in love within a few days. Still, Anna is convinced that she is meant to be with Hans, so it's not believable to think that she could realistically instantly fall in love with Kristoff. In short, one of the worst couples in the history of cinema.

7) Cosette y Marius

Movie musicals can have romances that develop in a very short time. In fact, Cosette and Marius in The Miserables They are a good example. Marius falls in love with Cosette at first sight, but their headlong romance seems too quick even by musical standards. Their relationship is so strange especially because the main interaction they have is through the doors of an iron fence. The two sing “A heart full of love” to express what they feel for each other, without knowing anything about each other. Definitely one of the worst couples in the history of cinema.

8) Theodore y Samantha

Exploring the ins and outs of advanced technology in a futuristic society, Her focuses on the strange and awkward romance of Theodore and Samantha. While Theodore is human, Samantha is a virtual assistant equipped with artificial intelligence. The more time they spend talking, the closer they get. Over time, they even develop a strange romantic and sexual connection. The psychological impact of these interactions markedly transforms Theodore, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse. Certainly, one of the worst couples in the history of cinema. Despite the fact that the intention of the film is precisely that.

9) Buzz Lightyear and Jessie are one of the worst couples ever

Toy Story 3 features an adventure full of new characters, but also a gratuitous romantic subplot between Buzz Lightyear and Jessie. Although Buzz shows some initial interest in Jessie at the end of Toy Story 2, their chemistry in this third installment is practically non-existent. Although a romance between the two is certainly possible, it is not adequately developed in Toy Story 3. In short, one of the worst couples in the history of animated cinema.

10) Allen y Sheila Gamble

As soon as they introduced themselves as a couple in The other two, it's clear that Allen and Sheila Gamble are too incompatible to be taken for anything other than comedy. Although this pairing is strange, it fits the joke that Allen, played by Will Ferrell, is constantly pursued by very attractive women. Although there are many comedic moments in The Other Two, Allen and Sheila's strange romance is certainly a notable part of this outrageous action comedy. Definitely, we are facing one of the worst couples that cinema has ever given us.

